Where Longhorns TE Nick Townsend Ranks Among Texas Tight Ends

Earlier this week, Mike Craven of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranked the top college tight ends in the state of Texas. Texas' sophomore Nick Townsend checked in at No. 4 on the list, giving the Longhorns another reason to be excited about this upcoming season.

Ahead of Townsend in Dave Campbell’s ranking were three players with more established production entering 2026. Texas Tech’s Terrance Carter Jr. held the top spot, followed by Texas A&M’s Houston Thomas at No. 2 and Houston’s Patrick Overmyer at No. 3. Townsend then checked in at No. 4, just ahead of SMU’s Randy Pittman at No. 5.

Who are the Top 5 tight ends in Texas heading into the 2026 college football season? 👀



From @CravenMike: https://t.co/snUvs2GPMh pic.twitter.com/kQWEZu5YDi — Dave Campbell's — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) March 6, 2026

Townsend's ranking is certainly eye-catching considering how he was limited in targets in the 2025 season. Despite only catching two passes for seven yards, the tight end still appeared in all 13 games.

The former four-star recruit arrived in Austin with a strong athletic build, and the Longhorns trusted him to see action in every game of the season. For a player still early in his development, that level of involvement says plenty about the confidence Texas already has in the tight end's development.

Why Townsend's Future Looks Bright

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Texas coaching staff is not the only group expecting big things from Townsend heading into 2026. Craven's evaluation of the shows that the rising sophomore is starting to earn real respect as one of the state's most promising pass-catchers.

“Townsend is a ball of potential and the expected starter at tight end for the Longhorns in 2026," Craven wrote. "Head coach Steve Sarkisian has said that the tight end position is the second most important on his offense behind quarterback and Townsend could be the next great on the Forty Acres."

The Longhorns saw firsthand how valuable a productive tight end can be in Sarkisian's offense. Jack Endries, who spent his final season with the Longhorns, was a consistent target for quarterback Arch Manning with 33 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

While most of the attention has been on Texas' receiving core during the offseason with the addition of Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, Sarkisian has always valued the tight end position. Now, with Endries gone, the spotlight moves towards Townsend.

It's worth noting that Townsend was a top-100 prospect coming out of high school for a reason. At 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, he brings the size and athletic profile that coaches look for in a modern tight end. Even if the production hasn't fully arrived yet, the tools are there for Townsend to take a significant step forward this coming season.