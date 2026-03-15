Where Steve Sarkisian Stands in Latest Top-10 Coaches List

Last week, Brooks Austin, host of The Film Guy Network, ranked the top-10 college football coaches heading into the 2026 season. While spring practices have been at the forefront of college football recently, Austin took a step back and discuss some of the nation's top coaches.

It's no shock that Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart headlined Austin's list. The Hoosiers' perfect 16-0 season was built on overlooked talent, while the Bulldogs made their second straight College Football Playoff appearance.

After naming a few other coaches, Austin finally discussed Texas Longhorns' head coach Steve Sarkisian. And while he slotted the veteran coach at No. 8 on his list, he also pointed out why Sarkisian's position could change quickly with the big offseason the Longhorns had.

Why Sarkisian's Ranking Could Shift With a Big Season

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during a press conference at AT&T Stadium prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 9, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite placing Sarkisian in the lower half of his top-10, Austin made it clear that the Texas head coach isn't far from climbing much higher. In his view, Sarkisian is just one strong year away from pushing all the way into the top three, much like several other coaches behind him.

The Film Guy Network's Top-10 College Football Coaches

Curt Cignetti - Indiana Kirby Smart - Georgia Ryan Day - Ohio State Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame Dan Lanning - Oregon Mario Cristobal - Miami Kalen DeBoer - Alabama Steve Sarkisian - Texas Lane Kiffin - LSU Kalani Sitake - BYU

Austin reasoned that because Texas hired Will Muschamp as its defensive coordinator, Sarkisian no longer has to pay attention to the defensive side of the football. For an offensive-minded head coach like Sarkisian, that's a dream come true.

"We have never had a play-caller win a national title, but this might be the one this year," Austin said. "We (Sarkisian) don't have to do anything defensively anymore."

Austin went a step further, noting that Sarkisian's comments after hiring Muschamp suggested that he had been stretched thin last season. With a veteran defensive coordinator now running that side of the ball, Austin now believes that Sarkisian is finally positioned to operate the way elite offensive head coaches are meant to operate: fully locked in on putting up points.

"I felt like the comments from him after hiring Will Muschamp sounded off alarms in my head that he was doing way too much from a defensive head coaching standpoint. You (Sarkisian) felt like you had to go out and do quality control on defense last year."

Austin's ranking paints a clear picture for the Texas head coach this coming season. Sarkisian may sit at No. 8 as of right now, but with Muschamp managing the defense and Texas bringing in some elite talent through the transfer portal, the path to a top three spot is a direct one.

If the Longhorns can deliver on their national title expectations, Sarkisian's climb up this list could happen faster than people outside of the program expect.