Where Steve Sarkisian Stands in Latest Top-10 Coaches List
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Last week, Brooks Austin, host of The Film Guy Network, ranked the top-10 college football coaches heading into the 2026 season. While spring practices have been at the forefront of college football recently, Austin took a step back and discuss some of the nation's top coaches.
It's no shock that Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart headlined Austin's list. The Hoosiers' perfect 16-0 season was built on overlooked talent, while the Bulldogs made their second straight College Football Playoff appearance.
After naming a few other coaches, Austin finally discussed Texas Longhorns' head coach Steve Sarkisian. And while he slotted the veteran coach at No. 8 on his list, he also pointed out why Sarkisian's position could change quickly with the big offseason the Longhorns had.
Why Sarkisian's Ranking Could Shift With a Big Season
Despite placing Sarkisian in the lower half of his top-10, Austin made it clear that the Texas head coach isn't far from climbing much higher. In his view, Sarkisian is just one strong year away from pushing all the way into the top three, much like several other coaches behind him.
The Film Guy Network's Top-10 College Football Coaches
- Curt Cignetti - Indiana
- Kirby Smart - Georgia
- Ryan Day - Ohio State
- Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame
- Dan Lanning - Oregon
- Mario Cristobal - Miami
- Kalen DeBoer - Alabama
- Steve Sarkisian - Texas
- Lane Kiffin - LSU
- Kalani Sitake - BYU
Austin reasoned that because Texas hired Will Muschamp as its defensive coordinator, Sarkisian no longer has to pay attention to the defensive side of the football. For an offensive-minded head coach like Sarkisian, that's a dream come true.
"We have never had a play-caller win a national title, but this might be the one this year," Austin said. "We (Sarkisian) don't have to do anything defensively anymore."
Austin went a step further, noting that Sarkisian's comments after hiring Muschamp suggested that he had been stretched thin last season. With a veteran defensive coordinator now running that side of the ball, Austin now believes that Sarkisian is finally positioned to operate the way elite offensive head coaches are meant to operate: fully locked in on putting up points.
"I felt like the comments from him after hiring Will Muschamp sounded off alarms in my head that he was doing way too much from a defensive head coaching standpoint. You (Sarkisian) felt like you had to go out and do quality control on defense last year."
Austin's ranking paints a clear picture for the Texas head coach this coming season. Sarkisian may sit at No. 8 as of right now, but with Muschamp managing the defense and Texas bringing in some elite talent through the transfer portal, the path to a top three spot is a direct one.
If the Longhorns can deliver on their national title expectations, Sarkisian's climb up this list could happen faster than people outside of the program expect.
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Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.Follow WersalCarsonKF