Where Texas' College Football Playoff Chances Stands After Win vs. Texas A&M

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns had their fair share of highs and lows during the regular season and now have a resume that the College Football Playoff committee will have no choice but to at least consider during the selection process.

No. 16 Texas handed the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies their first loss of the season Friday in Austin in a 27-17 win, giving the Longhorns their third Top-10 win of the year and a 9-3 record.

The Longhorns have made the College Football Playoff Semifinals the last two seasons but their current might not be enough to get Texas in for a third straight year.

Texas Longhorns' College Football Playoff Percentage

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner
Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner runs for yards past Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's College Football Playoff predictor, the Longhorns have an 11 percent chance to make the tournament after the convincing win over Texas A&M. Texas has a one percent chance to host a first-round game, in case you were curious.

"Better luck next year. Based on more than 200,000 possible simulations your team is going to sit out the postseason," the ESPN CFP predictor reads when displaying Texas' chances.

The committee will have an interesting choice on its hands and could be met with criticism no matter what happens with Texas. That said, the Longhorns still have a resume that few teams in college football can match

Updated Texas Longhorns College Football Playoff Resume

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black
Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas' three Top-10 wins have come against Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt, all of which are currently in the CFP rankings.

The Longhorns also have a quality 14-7 loss on the road to the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in the season opener along with another road defeat at No. 5 Georgia in a 35-10 blowout.

However, the main conversation surrounding Texas' CFP resume is the 29-21 loss to the Florida Gators in Gainesville on Oct. 4. Florida is heading toward a potential 3-9 record if it cant beat the Florida State Seminoles.

The Gators also took Georgia and Ole Miss down to the wire before losing but managed to give the Longhorns a convincing loss. If not for Mississippi State's costly interception in field-goal range, there's a legitimate conversation where Florida is a two-win team with victories over No. 9 Texas and ... Long Island.

Not a good look if you're Texas.

Regardless, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has made his opinion clear on where his team's CFP chances stand.

“It would be a disservice to our sport if this team is not a playoff team when we went and scheduled that non-conference game," Sarkisian said. "Because if we’re a 10-2 team, it’s not a question. But, we were willing to go play that game. So, is that what college football is about? Don’t play anybody and just have a good record, or play the best and put the best teams in the playoff. And, we’re one of the best teams.”

