Where Texas Longhorns Rank in AP Top 25 After Taking Down Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns picked up a big 34-27 win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night in Austin to end a two-game losing streak.

As a result of No. 19 Texas' win over the No. 7 Rebels, there were some notable changes in the updated AP Top 25 rankings released on Sunday afternoon.

Texas moved up eight spots to No. 11, passing Ole Miss which fell five spots to No. 12.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that the goal this week was to move to 1-0. He had confidence in his team's chance to win given how competitive the SEC is, and they answered the call.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I told you guys, the goal was just get to 1-0 this week," Sarkisian said. "The SEC is a grind, and I don't even know what happened in all the other games today. But it takes every week. It takes the mental and physical toughness required to just be in these types of games like this, and you need and you need to be that way for four quarters."

"And so, it wasn't about sending a message. It was about just getting a one and zero tonight against the number seven team in the country. You know, I think that's our second top 10 win now this season, which is I'm guessing more than any other team in the country. So we got to find a way to play with a level of consistency week in and week out."

Full Top 25 Rankings After Week 8

Here's a look at the updated Top 25 rankings after Week 8's slate of games:

No. 1 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 4 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 5 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 6 - Utah Utes



No. 7 - UCLA Bruins



No. 8 - BYU Cougars



No. 9 - Kentucky Wildcats



No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 11 - Texas Longhorns



No. 12 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 13 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 14 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons



No. 15 - LSU Tigers



No. 16 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 17 - Florida Gators



No. 18 - Houston Cougars



No. 19 - SMU Mustangs



No. 20 - Boise State Broncos



No. 21 - Northwestern Wildcats



No. 22 - Arizona Wildcats



No. 23 - Missouri Tigers



No. 24 - Oklahoma State Cowboys



No. 25 - Wisconsin Badgers

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