Where Texas Longhorns Rank in AP Top 25 After Taking Down Ole Miss
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The Texas Longhorns picked up a big 34-27 win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night in Austin to end a two-game losing streak.
As a result of No. 19 Texas' win over the No. 7 Rebels, there were some notable changes in the updated AP Top 25 rankings released on Sunday afternoon.
Texas moved up eight spots to No. 11, passing Ole Miss which fell five spots to No. 12.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that the goal this week was to move to 1-0. He had confidence in his team's chance to win given how competitive the SEC is, and they answered the call.
"I told you guys, the goal was just get to 1-0 this week," Sarkisian said. "The SEC is a grind, and I don't even know what happened in all the other games today. But it takes every week. It takes the mental and physical toughness required to just be in these types of games like this, and you need and you need to be that way for four quarters."
"And so, it wasn't about sending a message. It was about just getting a one and zero tonight against the number seven team in the country. You know, I think that's our second top 10 win now this season, which is I'm guessing more than any other team in the country. So we got to find a way to play with a level of consistency week in and week out."
Full Top 25 Rankings After Week 8
Here's a look at the updated Top 25 rankings after Week 8's slate of games:
No. 1 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 4 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 5 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 6 - Utah Utes
No. 7 - UCLA Bruins
No. 8 - BYU Cougars
No. 9 - Kentucky Wildcats
No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 11 - Texas Longhorns
No. 12 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 13 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 14 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 15 - LSU Tigers
No. 16 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 17 - Florida Gators
No. 18 - Houston Cougars
No. 19 - SMU Mustangs
No. 20 - Boise State Broncos
No. 21 - Northwestern Wildcats
No. 22 - Arizona Wildcats
No. 23 - Missouri Tigers
No. 24 - Oklahoma State Cowboys
No. 25 - Wisconsin Badgers
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7