Skip to main content
Longhorns Country

Where Texas Longhorns Rank in AP Top 25 After Taking Down Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns are moving back up the Top 25 rankings.
Zach Dimmitt|
Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs with the ball during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs with the ball during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns picked up a big 34-27 win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night in Austin to end a two-game losing streak.

As a result of No. 19 Texas' win over the No. 7 Rebels, there were some notable changes in the updated AP Top 25 rankings released on Sunday afternoon.

Texas moved up eight spots to No. 11, passing Ole Miss which fell five spots to No. 12.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that the goal this week was to move to 1-0. He had confidence in his team's chance to win given how competitive the SEC is, and they answered the call.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I told you guys, the goal was just get to 1-0 this week," Sarkisian said. "The SEC is a grind, and I don't even know what happened in all the other games today. But it takes every week. It takes the mental and physical toughness required to just be in these types of games like this, and you need and you need to be that way for four quarters."

"And so, it wasn't about sending a message. It was about just getting a one and zero tonight against the number seven team in the country. You know, I think that's our second top 10 win now this season, which is I'm guessing more than any other team in the country. So we got to find a way to play with a level of consistency week in and week out."

Full Top 25 Rankings After Week 8

Here's a look at the updated Top 25 rankings after Week 8's slate of games:

No. 1 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 4 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 5 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 6 - Utah Utes

No. 7 - UCLA Bruins

No. 8 - BYU Cougars

No. 9 - Kentucky Wildcats

No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 11 - Texas Longhorns

No. 12 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 13 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 14 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 15 - LSU Tigers

No. 16 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 17 - Florida Gators

No. 18 - Houston Cougars

No. 19 - SMU Mustangs

No. 20 - Boise State Broncos

No. 21 - Northwestern Wildcats

No. 22 - Arizona Wildcats

No. 23 - Missouri Tigers

No. 24 - Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 25 - Wisconsin Badgers

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on FacebookX and Instagram for the latest news. 

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Share on XFollow ZachDimmitt7
Home/Football