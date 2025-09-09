Where Texas Longhorns Stand in SEC After Week 2
After a disappointing season opener against Ohio State, the Texas Longhorns are in the win column with a 38-7 victory over San Jose State on Saturday.
It wasn't a perfect game by any means, and they started out pretty slow, but the Longhorns ultimately took care of business and took big steps forward. They won't get many style points, but they have time to make up for that.
With that said, where do the Longhorns rank in our SEC power rankings?
SEC Power Rankings
1. LSU Tigers (2-0)
After an impressive road win over Clemson in Week 1, LSU came home with a less-than-stellar performance in a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech. No cause for concern yet, especially with a really good win under their belt, but the Tigers have to be sharper going forward.
2. Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)
In much the same fashion, Georgia's 28-6 win over Austin Peay was not very impressive. Even with weather impacting the game, Gunner Stockton throwing 34 times against an FCS opponent is pretty concerning. The Bulldogs will have to get back on track quickly before Saturday's pivotal road matchup against Tennessee.
3. Texas Longhorns (1-1)
Arch Manning and the Longhorns bounced back against San Jose State, but questions still remain. A sluggish start against a lowly Mountain West team doesn't inspire too much confidence, but at the very least, the defense still looks really good and the connection between Manning and Parker Livingstone is a joy to watch. In time, this team should be scary, but everyone will have to work for it.
4. Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)
Oklahoma won probably the biggest game of Week 2 by defeating Michigan 24-13 in prime time. John Mateer, who had three total touchdowns on the night, continues to look good and the defense held Michigan to under 300 total yards.
5. Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)
The Volunteers set a modern-day program record for points in a 72-17 rout of East Tennessee State. They also racked up 734 yards of total offense, 41 first downs, and didn't turn the ball over, so it was a successful day all-around.
6. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0)
The Gamecocks defeated South Carolina State 38-10 on Saturday, but there are plenty of concerns with this team. They only managed 253 yards of total offense against an FCS opponent (and were actually out-gained 270-253), which is just bizarre for a unit led by likely first-round pick LaNorris Sellers. Their special teams unit looks incredible at least, as Vicari Swain now has three punt-return touchdowns in two games.
7. Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)
Lane Kiffin and co. went on the road and defeated Kentucky 30-23, avenging last year's humiliating defeat at home. Rushing for 220 yards (4.6 yards per carry) is a good sign for the Rebels' offense.
8. Missouri Tigers (2-0)
The Tigers took care of business in a 42-31 victory over old rival Kansas, and the score doesn't sell how well they really played. They racked up 595 total yards to Kansas' 251 and held the ball for more than 40 minutes of game time.
9. Auburn Tigers (2-0)
Auburn made short work of Ball State in a 42-3 blowout at home. Jackson Arnold had an efficient day through the air with 251 yards and three touchdowns, while the Tigers' defense allowed just 68 total yards and negative rushing yards.
10. Texas A&M Aggies (2-0)
The Aggies earned their second-straight win by three scores over a Group of Five opponent with a 44-22 win over UTSA, but questions still remain for Mike Elko's team. Marcel Reed looks great as a passer, but it's clear the run game is still getting going. The defense played much better this week, however.
11. Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1)
The Crimson Tide bounced back from last week's loss with a 73-0 route of ULM, but how much is that really supposed to mean for a program like Alabama? The road matchup against Georgia on Sept. 27 will be very telling for this team and head coach Kalen DeBoer.
12. Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0)
The Commodores went on the road and stomped Virginia Tech 44-20, fueled by a second half where they outscored their opponent 34-0. Blowing out a Power Four opponent, and rushing for over seven yards per carry in the process, shows this team can compete in the SEC.
13. Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0)
Mississippi State had one of the biggest upsets of Week 2 with a 24-20 win over defending Big 12 champion Arizona State. The Bulldogs have already matched last year's win total, and beating the (former) No. 12 team in the country is a great sign of progress.
14. Florida Gators (1-1)
Florida became the laughing stock of the SEC, if not the entire country, with a humiliating 18-16 home loss to South Florida. Billy Napier seemingly coached his way off the hot seat with a good run last season, but is now right back on it after losing yet another game in embarrassing fashion. With eight of their final 10 games against currently ranked opponents (including five against teams in the top 10), it could be a very long season in Gainesville if things don't turn around fast.
15. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0)
Arkansas racked up 630 yards of total offense in a 56-14 win over Arkansas State, surprisingly the first-ever matchup between them. Upcoming games against Ole Miss and Notre Dame will reveal a lot about this team.
16. Kentucky Wildcats (1-1)
The Wildcats made it tough on Ole Miss, but someone has to be last on this list, and Mike Stoops' team doesn't have much to feel optimistic about.