Where Things Stand With John Meredith and Texas Before Decision Date

The Texas Longhorns could be on the verge of landing one of the top overall players in the 2027 recruiting class while boosting the future ceiling of Will Muschamp's defense in the process.

Texas is waiting to hear a commitment announcement from five-star cornerback John Meredith III, who will make his official decision on Friday after a recruitment that featured some of the best programs in college football. The No. 1 corner in the class, Meredith played last season for elite North Crowley in Fort Worth, TX.

With Meredith's decision process coming to an end, it's worth taking a look at where exactly Texas stands in the race and what the chances are of the Longhorns being able to land him.

Texas is One of Three Teams on John Meredith's Final List

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are still in serious contention for Meredith, who recently announced that his finalists have been cut from five to three. He will now be deciding between Texas, Alabama and Texas A&M.

This recent announcement was important, as Meredith made it clear that teams like Ohio State and Miami are no longer in contention after previously announcing a group of five finalists. Getting past this cutoff point was expected for Texas, but it's still a sigh of relief that nothing has changed when it comes to Meredith's interest in the Longhorns.

As a result, Texas fans should be feeling confident headed into Friday's announcement, though there are certainly more reasons than one to have high hopes.

Texas Remains Team to Beat for John Meredith

It's been clear for months now that Texas and Texas A&M would be the two top teams in contention for Meredith, and that has remained the case leading up to his announcement. However, the Longhorns appear to have the slight edge and should be seen as the favorites barring something unforeseen.

According to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, Texas remains a confident prediction to land a commitment from Meredith. He took an official visit to Austin on June 5 after a few unofficial visits as well. The connection has clearly become strong between Meredith and Texas cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey, who has been leading the recruitment.

Nothing is guranteed in the world of high school recruiting. A team like Texas A&M, which is on pace for the No. 1 recruiting class in 2027, should never be counted out.

That said, things appear to be trending in the right direction for Texas when it comes to the top cornerback in the nation.

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