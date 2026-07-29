Which Texas Players Are Most Likely to Be Team Captains?

Throughout the 2026 season, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian will assign different team captains. A number of likely upperclassmen will find their names exalted during certain weeks and/or the entire season. Being named captain by Sark results from showing leadership and acting exemplarily in the locker room.

After waiting their turns in Austin over several years, these players will be among the most important needle-movers for any substantial run Texas could make in the Longhorns' third campaign as part of the SEC, both on the field and from a leadership perspective.

Here are three players who are safe bets to be named captains over the coming months:

Arch Manning

Arch Manning needs to be fully embraced as the face of the Longhorns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's time. Entering his fourth year in Burnt Orange, but his second as the full-fledged starter, Arch Manning needs to be treated like the franchise player he is. Being named captain goes without saying. This locker room needs to be behind Arch 100%.

After all, Sarkisian admitted he built his team around Manning, clearing up "cap space" and making tough roster decisions to make it happen. Manning also got the nod last year.

“To make the moves we make, to bring in a Cam Coleman, to bring in a Hollywood Smothers, to bring in a Raleek Brown, to bring in a Mike Masunas at tight end; we had to let DeAndre Moore go. We had to let Parker Livingstone go. We had to let Tre Wisner go. We had to let CJ Baxter go," Sarkisian said to Paul Finebaum at the 2026 SEC Football Media Days.

"...we had to let some pretty good players leave to create the cap space to bring those guys in. I think strategically, there were some tough decisions to make. But, we made them. I think we all can agree that we’re probably better around Arch today than we were a year ago at this time.”

You don't nab several top running backs, an elite receiver, and several pieces along the offensive line in the portal and not name Manning captain. Arch is getting top billing because this roster was built around his needs.

Colin Simmons

Colin Simmons may not have another chance to be a captain in Burnt Orange | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another captain prediction that is far from going out on a limb, EDGE Colin Simmons, is going to get many of his teammates additional looks from NFL scouts this coming fall. Simmons has pro-level bending abilities and an elite first step that will have him selected in the top half of the NFL draft next year. At a minimum.

This will be Simmons' last chance to be captain, with all that said. Being as good as he is from a physical standpoint, it obviously took hard work in the weight room and in practice.

Expect Simmons to be rewarded by being named the main defensive leader.

Jelani McDonald

Jelani McDonald has progressed through UT's hierarchy as a captain typically does | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Seniors are always the likeliest to be named a captain under Sark. Safety Jelani McDonald has progressed through UT's system as a defensive leader typically does, entering the season with NFL hype in the secondary after a steady upward trajectory from bit player to rotation player to star in his three years thus far.

McDonald was a captain during his high school career at nearby Connally High School in North Austin. He's likely to fulfill his destiny of becoming one at the collegiate level for a potential season-long duration after being named one for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines last December.

McDonald has the personality to take on this role. He has the production. It's only a matter of time before he's named a captain for at least a few games.

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