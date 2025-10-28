Who is Texas Backup QB Matthew Caldwell?
The Texas Longhorns seem to be in good hands following quarterback Arch Manning’s concussion.
When Manning went down after the first play of overtime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell stepped in and delivered what would become the game-winning strike to Emmett Mosely V. After five years and four different programs, Caldwell has the weight of one of the biggest brands in college football on his shoulders, and the Texas Longhorns’ playoff hopes in his hands.
With Caldwell likely to get the nod against the Vanderbilt Commodores, here is a little background on the fifth-year passer.
Meet Matthew Caldwell
Caldwell played his high school ball at Auburn High School in Auburn, Alabama. In his senior year, Caldwell threw for 1,856 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2020, while also rushing for 269 yards and five scores while leading the Tigers to a 12-2 record, a region title and the AHSAA Class 7A State Championship Game as a senior. Following graduation, he would attend Jacksonville State.
After a lackluster year at Jacksonville State, Caldwell would transfer to Gardner-Webb, where he would post 1,083 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and six interceptions with 98 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, serving as the team’s primary backup quarterback for two seasons.
Ahead of his junior season, Caldwell transferred to Troy where he once again served as the team’s backup and got the starting nod the last five weeks of the season. In his lone season with the Trojans, Caldwell recorded 1,608 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and 47 rushing yards and five more scores.
“The good thing for Matt, he’s a very even-keeled guy. I thought he had a great practice today. The players have a lot of confidence in him. He’s very engaged even when he doesn’t play," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He's played well every time that we've put him in the game. What gives me confidence is who he's been, so I feel very comfortable with Matt whenever he's in the ballgame.”
With Texas, Caldwell has seen limited action this season, but has made the most of what little opportunities he has had. Caldwell has completed eight of his 11 passing attempts for 85 yards and a touchdown and 64 rushing yards on two attempts.
With a small sample size for the Longhorns, it seems like they will be in good hands as the red-hot Vanderbilt Commodores make the trip to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.