Why Colin Simmons Could Be the Best Defensive Player in College Football

Ever since Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons first took the field for Steve Sarkisian and the Burnt Orange in the 2024 season, NFL teams have been keeping tabs on the Dallas native as he's wrecked whatever opposition stood across the line of scrimmage from him.

After recording nine sacks his freshman season on his way to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, Simmons proved that a sophomore slump is simply a concept in 2025, putting up an SEC-best 12 sacks as the Longhorns just barely missed the College Football Playoff.

With two seasons of elite play under his belt, it's now time to put Simmons under the microscope and truly break down what puts him in the running for the nation's best defensive player.

Elite Pass-Rushing Skills

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Michael Fasusi (56) blocks Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Simply put, Simmons has been a quarterback's worst nightmare since bursting onto the scene, using an explosive first step and natural bend around the edge that has allowed him to quickly close the gap to the quarterback.

Even if Simmons doesn't record the sack, his pressure is more than enough to throw the rhythm off, allowing him to be a true game changer as he forces fumbles and tackles for loss of yardage.

PFF Says So

Of course, this is just one publication's opinion, but heading into his sophomore year, he was graded amongst the SEC's top returning edge rushers with an 82.6, and many analysts have dubbed Simmons as the most valuable edge rusher in college football.

Only Florida's Tyreak Sapp, Tennessee's Joshua Josephs, and Auburn's Keldric Faulk of Auburn rated higher than him in the PFF grades.

The film does speak for itself, and that combined with the analytic praise positions Simmons for not only a successful junior campaign, but also a potential first-round selection in the 2027 NFL draft.

Second Coming of Myles Garrett?

Of course, they both attended rival schools, but the similarities between Simmons and the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year cannot be ignored.

As mentioned before, Simmons' get-off is second to none, as is his ability to shift the momentum of a game without a ton of tackles recorded.

Also like Garrett, Simmons is a constant target for the opposing team's offensive line, and that results in many double teams throughout the course of a game, allowing the rest of the Texas defense to apply their own pressure.

There's a lot of talk surrounding Arch Manning and where he'll be selected in the 2027 NFL draft, but on the opposite side of the field lies another surefire first-rounder out of the University of Texas.

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