Longhorns Star Colin Simmons Takes Fun Shot at Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns football fans are not patiently waiting for the start of the 2026 season. If anything, most are probably wishing they could wake up tomorrow, and it be September.

Sadly, it's three more months until the Longhorns take the field for their first game of the season. Earlier this week, the SEC released start times for every conference game. While the Longhorns have plenty of fun matchups waiting for them, there's always one that is going to fire up this fan base.

It needs no introduction, but it's getting one anyway. The Red River Rivalry is one of the biggest games in college football. Every season, when the Longhorns take the field against the Oklahoma Sooners, fireworks shortly follow.

Longhorns defensive pass rushing star Colin Simmons recently talked about the rivalry during his time on The Journey. Simmons' comments about the big game will surely go over well with everyone in Sooners land.

Hate Runs Deep

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The atmosphere says rivalry, but when you on that field playing them, it doesn't say rivalry," Simmons explained.

Simmons kind of has a point. In his two seasons with the Longhorns, the program has taken the Sooners out back and given them the Old Yeller treatment. In 2024, the Longhorns won 34-3, and last season it was more of the same in a 23-6 beating.

In last season's meeting, Simmons terrorized the Sooners offensive line. The SEC sack leader would finish the game with 2.5 sacks.

Talking smack about a rival is one of the more beautiful things about sports. Having the ability to back up that smack talk brings it to another level.

Sooners fans can't really say much until they find a way to get back on top in this rivalry. However, the chances of that happening this upcoming season may be slim.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) stands over Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) after Mateer is sacked during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Red River Rivalry is one of those games that can make or break a season. Last season, the Longhorns had dropped their only two real tests before they took on the Sooners. After their dominating win in Dallas, the trajectory of the season completely changed.

Everyone on both sides of this rivalry will forever have this game circled on their calendar. It still feels weird to see this as an SEC clash, but it almost elevates the game at the same time. It's clear that Simmons feels his Longhorns will once again own the bragging rights.

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