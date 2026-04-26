Why DJ Campbell’s Departure Won’t Hurt Longhorns as Much as You Think

While the loss of veteran DJ Campbell and his locker room presence as a seasoned starter on the Longhorns' offensive line cannot be replaced, Texas will still be in good hands heading into the 2026 season.

Addressing one of the concerns that hampered the 2025 season, Steve Sarkisian was able to add valuable assets via the portal.

The Longhorns' starting right tackle last season, Brandon Baker, is now slotted inside, replacing Campbell on the interior. Now with Baker at right guard, Texas picked up Wake Forest right tackle Melvin Siani to fill the hole at tackle.

Steve Sarkisian and Co. also picked up Oregon State guard Dylan Sikorski in the portal to provide depth on the right side of the line.

Baker’s Adjustment to the Inside

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Entering 2026, Baker will have appeared in 21 games across his first two years with the Longhorns. Last season, he started in all 13 games at right tackle after winning the job in fall camp.

Although the transition from tackle to guard can be a tough one to make, Baker isn’t too worried about the jump, stating he played some guard during his time at Mater Dei during the spring media window.

His size is 6-foot-4-inches, which is a stereotypical size you need in the interior offensive line. Baker may need to add some weight to his 305-pound frame to better compete with large defensive tackles now that he’s closer to the ball.

Sikorski, a third-year player from Oregon State, will be a proper depth piece to the Longhorns' offensive line plans. Coming into the program with a 444 snap to his name, there won’t be much worry if Sikorski will have to come in and fill a spot in the wake of injury.

The Texas offensive line will have to be solid heading into next season, with major offensive acquisitions in the backfield in running back Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown expected to put up major production this year.

And of course, the line must give quarterback Arch Manning enough time in a clean pocket to get the ball to his primary weapons downfield. If the line can tighten up as it did down the stretch of last season, the Longhorns offense will be in good shape.

Texas will open up the 2026 season against the Texas State Bobcats on September 5 at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

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