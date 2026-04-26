Texas Longhorns’ Projected Starting Right Guard After DJ Campbell’s NFL Departure

For the past four seasons, DJ Campbell was the definition of stability on theTexas Longhorns' offensive line.

A five-star signee in the 2022 class, Campbell started 43 games in burnt orange, earned third-team All-SEC honors in 2025 and served as the steady presence on a unit that often needed one. While other spots on the offensive line rotated due to injuries and inconsistency, Campbell remained reliable.

Now, with Campbell off to the NFL, Texas has a big offseason question to answer: Who replaces him at right guard?

The early answer appears to be clear — and it’s Brandon Baker.

Brandon Baker’s move inside looks permanent

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After starting all 13 games at right tackle last season, Brandon Baker has spent the entire spring working at right guard, signaling that the move is more than just experimentation.

Texas added Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani in the portal to take over at right tackle, while Trevor Goosby remains locked in at left tackle. That made Baker’s transition to the interior the logical next step.

And so far, it looks like the right one.

At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Baker has always projected as more of a natural guard than tackle. While he handled right tackle well last season — allowing no sacks and just two quarterback hits — his combination of size, footwork and athleticism may actually fit better on the inside.

That added movement ability is exactly what Texas wants in Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

Baker brings tackle-level speed to the guard spot, which helps in pull schemes and second-level blocking while still giving the Longhorns a technically sound interior presence.

But even if Baker wins the job outright, replacing Campbell is not a simple task. Campbell gave Texas consistency, something that's hard to replicate given the up-and-downs of a season.

He was the only returning starter on the line in 2025 and played a major role in stabilizing an offense that dealt with major issues at center and left guard. His presence was stabilizing, especially as younger players developed around him.

Baker won’t be asked to be Campbell immediately, but he will be asked to bring reliability. And that's where spring reps matter.

Going against such imposing interior defensive linemen like Hero Kanu, Ian Geffrard and Zion Williams has accelerated Baker’s transition. Those reps are preparing him for the physicality of SEC interior line play, where guard is often less finesse and far more violent than tackle.

But for now, Baker looks like the favorite to replace Campbell.

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