Why Malik Muhammad Will Be Forever Grateful to the Texas Longhorns

Tuesday was a busy day on the Forty Acres as the Texas Longhorns spring practice got into the swing of week two of practice after having the week off, and added onto spring ball was the Longhorns hosting their annual Pro Day on Tuesday.

Many of the Longhorns from the 2025 squad got the chance to work out and measure themselves in front of several NFL head coaches and scouts, with all 32 NFL franchises being represented at Texas' Pro Day.

And one of those Longhorns who looked to put his best foot forward on Tuesday in front of an audience of NFL personnel, spoke about his experiences with the Longhorns program.

Malik Muhammad Talks about his time with Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates after an interception. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cornerback Malik Muhammad took time out of his workouts and drills during the Pro Day to speak with the media about how the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian have best prepared him for the next step in his football career.

"Texas has prepared me very well, like overly prepared," Muhammad said. "The program that Sark runs is like a professional program. When it comes to time management and structure of our days, the way we practice, the way we lift weights, the way we run."

Not only does Muhammad feel like the Longhorns program has prepared him to be better on the field, but it has also prepared him off the field.

"And then the way he preached to us about just being a great person and a great man," Muhammad said. "Whether you're a husband, a father, a brother, a teammate, in any way possible, but Texas has definitely prepared us for these moments."

The product out of South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, TX, arrived on the Forty Acres as part of the Longhorns 2023 recruiting class as a four-star prospect and as one of the best prospects at his position in the class, ranked as the No. 5 cornerback in the 2023 cycle.

And in his three seasons with the program, Muhammad delivered on his ranking coming out of high school, playing in 41 games along with 29 starts, recording 97 tackles (76 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, three interceptions, and 19 pass deflections, becoming and integral part of the Longhorns passing defense and one of the top cover cornerbacks in the country.

Muhammad put together a solid performance at the NFL Combine back in February, where he recorded a 4.42-second 40-yard dash along with a 39-inch vertical showing of his explosiveness, and combined with what he has put on tape, the cornerback will look to have his name called once the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around, kicking off on April 23.

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