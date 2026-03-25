Michael Taaffe Calls Out Doubters at Texas Longhorns Pro Day
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The Texas Longhorns held their annual Pro Day on Tuesday, where NFL teams got the chance to look at some of the top draft-eligible players on campus. The Longhorns had 16 athletes participate in the on-campus showcase.
Texas' defensive back Michael Taaffe was among the players headlining Tuesday's workouts, and even took time to address the media afterwards. Taaffe spoke on how he felt about his growth leading up to this year's NFL Draft.
While he was a standout pass-defender during his time in Austin, Taaffe is still projected to be a second or third-round draft pick. The Austin, Texas native revealed to the media that he believes that he's checked every box to increase his draft stock.
"I've Checked the Box on Everything"
Before the NFL Draft on April 23, scouts often give prospects a list of things they can improve on to raise their stock. When Taaffe was asked about what he wanted to show scouts at Texas' Pro Day, the defensive back answered by saying that he believes he's checked every box.
"Yeah, I think these last three months, I've checked the box on everything," Taaffe said. "So today I can fully say that. Went up to the combine and ran a 4.46 hand time, 4.50 laser, which everybody thought I was gonna run a 4.60, so I checked the box there."
Taaffe also went into depth on how he's continued to prove people wrong, highlighting that his athleticism was something that many scouts questioned. He framed the Pro Day as the final step in his preparation and a chance to turn months of work into something that critics could see for themselves.
"Did DB drills out there, and looked really good, checked the box there. Did really well in the interviews, I thought, and checked the box there. And then today, everybody said I wasn't athletic, and I got to show my speed and my power, my agility, they said I couldn't change direction, they say I can't play man to man. And so everything that they doubted, every question mark as me as a player, I think I just proved that wrong..."
The Texas defensive back has always been one to speak with confidence, but his tone after Pro Day carried a little more weight. It's clear that Taaffe not only believes he's ready for the next level, but also feels he's still being overlooked.
For Taaffe to be given goals and meet them head-on shows how he keeps pushing through criticism instead of backing away from it. And any NFL team would benefit from having a player wired in that manner.
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Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.Follow WersalCarsonKF