Trey Moore Hoping to Bring This Piece of His Game to the NFL

Texas Longhorns multi-positional defender Trey Moore was one of 16 Texas Longhorns who participated in Tuesday's Pro Day on the Forty Acres.

Moore, who transferred to Texas from UTSA ahead of the 2024 season, was also invited to the recent NFL Combine, where he impressed with a 4.54-second 40-yard dash and 38.5'' measurement on the vertical jump.

As Moore looks to make his presence felt on the professional stage, one piece of his skillset is especially standing out in focus: his versatility.

Trey Moore on importance of versatility at Texas Pro Day

Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore (8) attempts to get into the backfield during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Across his two seasons at Texas, Moore accumulated 70 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four pass deflections and three fumble recoveries. Playing a hybrid between an edge rusher and linebacker in the Longhorns' defense, showcasing the ability to split time between the two at the next level is central to Moore's pre-draft process.

He explained during his Pro Day that some teams see him as a true stack linebacker, while others view him best as a true edge rusher.

"I think that is a strength in where I'm intelligent enough to be able to play both positions," Moore said. "I know it's hard for a lot of guys to go outside back and play stack and have to see everything and make those calls and decisions. But I'm smart enough to go do all that stuff and athletic enough to drop and come out my breaks and do all that stuff. So it's been good for me."

The NFL website labels Moore with a 6.13 prospect grade and as a "good backup with the potential to develop into (a) starter." The expectation seems to be for him to fall in the mid-to-late rounds of next month's NFL Draft. And at Tuesday's Pro Day, Moore said he has already met with over 20 teams.

For the teams looking to secure a high-upside outside linebacker, Moore feels he's made his case to be used however needed with his tweener build, as he knows he's not the "prototype edge build" for the NFL despite playing the position for most of his career.

Wherever he ends up, Moore's excitement about entering the NFL has continued to build as the process has continued, the NFL being his dream for quite some time.

"(The first time was) probably four years old, as soon as I touched that field in Pop Warner," Moore said. "I had people running down the sidelines when I was scoring touchdowns, saying, 'He's going to be in the league.' So, it's something that I've always had dreamt for my entire life. I put all my marbles in that basket to go chase that dream. And so I'm very blessed."