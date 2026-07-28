Why Texas' 2026 Roster is Built Differently Than Its First SEC Team

Steve Sarkisian knew he needed to do things differently with his Texas Longhorns roster in 2026.

After making the CFP semifinal in 2024, UT took a step back in 2025 and missed the field after suffering three regular-season losses. The Longhorns proved they still couldn't get over the Georgia Bulldogs hump, but they also fell early in the season on the road in "The Swamp" against the Florida Gators.

When Texas first got to the SEC, it was able to coast on by with one of the easiest schedules in the conference. The Longhorns also benefited from their non-conference opponent, the Michigan Wolverines, being a shell of the title team that had just run the table in 2023.

The 2025 season was a wake-up call. While Texas got some things right and improved throughout the course of the season, there was clearly a need for change. Luckily, for the 2026 season, Sarkisian has transformed the roster and the coaching staff around franchise quarterback Arch Manning and elite defensive chess pieces like edge rusher Colin Simmons and safety Jelani McDonald.

That should lead to major improvements. Here are some specific reasons this 2026 team is built differently than the first Burnt Orange squad to grace the SEC two years ago.

Texas (Re-)Hired a Certified SEC-Tested DC in Will Muschamp

Will Muschamp is a major change at defensive coordinator for Texas | USA TODAY Sports

The biggest change will be the defensive culture. Will Muschamp returns to Austin, knowing what it takes to succeed against SEC offenses, or at least limit the damage. Muschamp was part of a dominant four-year stretch for UGA, first as a safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator, and later as an analyst. Muschamp moving into the analyst role followed a drop in production from the Dawgs' secondary.

That's not to say Pete Kwiatkowski didn't handle his group well when he was leading the charge. Kwiatkowski's 2024 Longhorns defense allowed 15.31 points per game, 283.4 total yards per game, and had 22 interceptions.

Those were all top-three marks. Of course, things unraveled quickly when the going got tough in 2025, and Kwiatkowski is now in the NFL as a position coach.

Muschamp should have this program re-focused, with accountability promised even for the team's highest-paid players. He has seen what works in Athens and should bring many of those Kirby Smart-era Georgia habits to Texas.

Texas Has a Much Better Return Game, Featuring Ryan Niblett

Ryan Niblett is fully unleashed on the Longhorns' special teams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Ryan Niblett was a receiver on the roster in 2023 and 2024, he was seldom-used and even had more rushing attempts than receptions in 2024. Sarkisian and Jeff Banks finally decided to unleash Niblett in the return game in 2025.

That decision paid off in a major way. Niblett had 476 punt return yards and 262 kickoff return yards, taking it to the house twice. Niblett could end up holding the yards per return average program record when it's all said and done.

Jack Bouwmeester stabilized the punting game last year, but after Bouwmeester's NFL departure, Florida State Seminoles transfer Mac Chiumento is expected to assume starting duties. Memphis Tigers transfer Gianni Spetic may be the only special teams downgrade from Bert Auburn from the 2024 team. Even then, Spetic could prove himself this fall.

Special teams, on paper, are much-improved from two years ago outside of the PK spot.

Steve Sarkisian Went All-In on Roster Rebuild for 2026

Sarkisian's aggressive nature in the transfer portal produced one of the more surreal soundbites of the 2026 SEC Football Media Days. Sark literally used the words "cap space" to describe how he made roster decisions.

To compete in the SEC, Sark sought out the best receiver the conference had to offer in Auburn Tigers transfer Cam Coleman, brought in two RB1-caliber backs in NC State Wolfpack transfer Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State Sun Devils transfer Raleek Brown, and nabbed one of the best available linebackers in Pitt Panthers transfer Rasheem Biles.

These were serious big-money moves from one of the SEC's safest bets to make the CFP this December. Even safe bets in the "It Just Means More" conference aren't always to be trusted, though, as the uber-expensive 2025 LSU Tigers under Brian Kelly can attest to.

Sark knows the stakes are higher and has acted accordingly. We'll see if that even matches the great, if not ideal, 2024 team's results in a shark-infested SEC.

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