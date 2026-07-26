Texas’ Preseason All-SEC Haul Shows How Much Pressure Is on Steve Sarkisian

The completion of SEC Media Days places another check mark on the offseason calendar as the Texas Longhorns and all the other teams in the SEC now prepare and ramp up towards the start of the 2026 season with fall camps starting around the conference in the coming weeks.

And at the end of the week, the media present in Tampa were polled for a preseason SEC poll and preseason All-SEC team. The Longhorns would come in second in the preseason poll behind the favorites to win the conference, the Georgia Bulldogs, and were well represented in the All-SEC teams.

All in all, 10 Longhorns were selected to the three preseason All-SEC teams by the media, highlighting the vast amount of talent head coach Steve Sarkisian has on his roster. Still, the immense pressure on the Texas head coach to win in 2026 is evident with the haul of preseason All-SEC honors the Longhorns received.

Texas' Elite Talent Level Pushes Lofty Championship Expectations

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unfair for any team to call a season championship-or-bust; however, for the Longhorns, the 2026 season is being heralded as just that by both Texan fans and college football analysts, and the preseason All-SEC teams reflect just that.

The Longhorns were well represented throughout the three teams, with four first-team selections in wide receiver Cam Coleman, left tackle Trevor Goosby, edge rusher Colin Simmons and punt returner Ryan Niblett. Three Longhorns made the second team with quarterback Arch Manning, long snapper Trey Dubuc and Niblett earning another honor at the All-Purpose spot.

Finally, four Longhorns on the third team round out their All-SEC selections with wide receiver Ryan Wingo, running back Hollywood Smothers, right guard Brandon Baker and safety Jelani McDonald all getting recognized.

And although the Longhorns received 10 All-SEC selections, which were among the most in the SEC, there were still a few Texas players who could be considered snubs. All-Conference transfers running back Raleek Brown and linebacker Rasheem Biles, or returning linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith, who flashed late in 2025, did not earn a mention.

From top to bottom, the Longhorns' roster is one of the best in the country, and the preseason All-SEC selection confirms just that. Especially on the front line of the roster, Texas has some of the top players not just in the conference but in the country.

In his first six seasons in Austin, Sarkisian has not had a talent-rich roster as he has heading into the 2026 season, and the preseason championship expectations reflect that.

Pressure is always high on the Forty Acres, and Sarkisian has been feeling it over the years. In 2026, the pressure might be the most it's ever been with the elite talent that he has on his roster.

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