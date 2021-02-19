Will Joshua Moore Have a Breakout Season? WR Position Preview

NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Will Joshua Moore Have a Breakout Season? Wide Receiver Position Preview
The biggest storyline for the Texas Longhorns’ receiving core could very well be Joshua Moore.

Moore, who will start at the ‘Z’ receiver position this year, is primed for a breakout season with new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Moore was Texas’s most consistent receiver last season, putting up 472 yards on 30 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Many were quick to compare him to Heisman winner Devonta Smith, who was featured in a Sarkisian offense just as Moore will be. Here was Moore’s response:

Another exciting prospect for Texas is Troy Omeire. Although he tore his ACL before his freshman season, multiple reports praised his fall camp performance.

When at full health, Sarkisian expects Omeire to start on the outside at ‘X’ receiver which was held by Tarik Black at the beginning of the season, and then Brennan Eagles by the end of the season. The 6-3, 230-pound Omeire will be a big target and reinforce Texas's offense this season.

Jordan Whittington and Jake Smith will continue to split playing time in the slot position. Both were injured for much of last season. Both players are talented and deserve playing time, and one of them could emerge as the starter.

When looking at the backup receivers, the situation is very dynamic. Texas has plenty of options including Marcus Washington, Al’Vonte Woodard, and Kelvontay Dixon, who will back up Omeire and Moore. Dixon could be one to keep an eye on as a great deep threat target for either Hudson Card or Casey Thompson.
Despite losing Eagles and Black, the Longhorns' receiving core will emerge stronger if everyone stays healthy. And that’s a big if.

Will Joshua Moore Have a Breakout Season? Wide Receiver Position Preview

