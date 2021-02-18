NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the NCAA has extended college football's recruiting dead period until the end of the spring.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, college football's recruiting dead period has been extended until May 31 after a vote by the NCAA Division I Council this week. 

This is the second time the dead period has been extended after a vote by the council extended the dead period to April 15 this past November. 

According to the NCAA's website, "During a dead period, a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools. Coaches may write and telephone student-athletes or their parents during a dead period."

The NCAA, via Council chair and athletics director of the University of Pennsylvania, M. Grace Calhoun released a statement on their decision.

"After careful consideration of all available information, the Council agreed that an extension of the dead period through May 31 was necessary," Calhoun said in the statement. "However, there is a strong commitment to use the next several weeks to outline the transition plan back to recruiting activities post-June 1 and to provide those plans to prospective student-athletes, their families, and the NCAA membership no later than April 15."

After the vote on the extension, The Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee also released a statement in support of the dead period being moved, but also noted a concern of their own. 

"While we support the dead period extension, we also note the importance of providing prospective student-athletes immediate guidance on the future of the dead period," SAAC co-chair Justice Littrell said.

New Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has yet to take a campus visit or a face-to-face meeting with a recruit since taking over the job in Austin, though he has still been able to forge some momentum on the recruiting front, with five commitments already slated for the 2022 cycle.

