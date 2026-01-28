Will Muschamp Bringing Key Georgia Staff Member to Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have already made a big coaching staff change this offseason, hiring defensive coordinator Will Muschamp after parting ways with Pete Kwiatkowski.

Muschamp returns to Austin after being on Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs staff this past season.

But in the process of making his way back to the Forty Acres, Muschamp is bringing a key Georgia staff member with him.

Texas Hire Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Analyst

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Per reports from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Longhorns are hiring Georgia defensive analyst Garrett Cox, giving Muschamp a familiar face to work with as he leads the Texas defense next season.

Cox has a long history with Georgia, previously working with the Bulldogs as a student assistant in 2006 before making stops with TCU, Michigan, Tennessee and Alabama in the years to follow. This included three years under Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa where the Crimson Tide won two national championships in 2015 and 2017.

Cox will bring key experience to the Texas defensive staff and is leaving a program he's quite familiar with in order to do so.

During Muschamp's early run with Texas, the defense ranked No. 1 in the nation with 119 sacks and ranked in the top-10 nationally allowing 2.9 yards per rushing attempt (third), 96.7 rushing yards per game (fourth) and 297.4 yards per game (seventh).

Muschamp became the DC at Auburn (2006-07) and Texas (2008-10) before taking the head coaching job at Florida in 2011. He returned as Auburn's defensive coordinator in 2015 before being hired as South Carolina's head coach, a role he held from 2016-20.

The Longhorns retained some key faces on defense despite the notable departures of linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore, safety Michael Taaffe, cornerback Malik Muhammad, defensive end Ethan Burke and more.

Texas is bringing back defensive end Colin Simmons, linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith. safeties Jelani McDonald and Derek Williams, defensive tackles Hero Kanu and Alex January along with others.

The Longhorns also landed some key names out of the transfer portal with the additions of Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, Arkansas defensive tackle Ian Geffrard, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer and Akron linebacker Markus Boswell.