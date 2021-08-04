Sports Illustrated home
Will Top Prospect Bryce Anderson Choose Texas or Texas A&M?

Do the latest events reveal that Texas target Bryce Anderson is leaning towards choosing Texas A&M over the Texas Longhorns?
Author:

Initially, Bryce Anderson silently committed to Texas. Although he planned to make his commitment official on July 4, he decided to push back his commitment date.

In the near future, the highly coveted talent will decide between Texas and Texas A&M. While Anderson’s strong relationship with Texas CB coach Terry Joseph plays in the Longhorns’ favor, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies might be ahead in the race.

READ MORE: Can Longhorns Star D'Onta Foreman Win Job in Latest NFL Tryout?

After first announcing he would return to Austin once more for the season opener before committing, Anderson reversed course and declared that he is ready to make a decision.

Could this mean that Anderson is trending away from the Longhorns? Both sides still seem confident to land then Beaumont, Texas product.

Longhorns star Bijan Robinson and backup running back Roschon Johnson are doing their part on social media trying to convince Anderson to choose Texas.

Robinson reposted a picture of Anderson rocking the burnt orange, along with Johnson tweeting out his support.

E732i7WX0AM3FMM
Play
Football

Will Top Prospect Bryce Anderson Choose Texas or Texas A&M?

Do the latest events reveal that Texas target Bryce Anderson is leaning towards choosing Texas A&M over the Texas Longhorns?

E7vQlXbX0AwwVCT
Play
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Rising LB Eoghan Kerry Includes Texas in Top Five

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_16007433
Play
News

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

The Longhorns will welcome a fledgling Kansas Jayhawks program to Austin that is in the beginning stages of a rebuild

After Anderson took his final visits to Austin and College Station this past weekend, all that is left is waiting.

In addition to awaiting Anderson’s decision, Texas fans will be looking ahead to the Longhorns joining the SEC, reviving the storied Texas-Texas A&M rivalry. Currently, Texas and Oklahoma are scheduled to enter the SEC on July 1, 2025, but the merger may occur much earlier.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite OT Kam Dewberry Announces Austin Visit Plans

