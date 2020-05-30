Would Texas Have Beaten Alabama in 2009 If Colt McCoy Hadn't Been Hurt?

Former Longhorn, Sam Acho, told 247Sports that Texas would have defeated Alabama in the 2010 National Championship if quarterback Colt McCoy didn’t get hurt.

It was a dream start for the Longhorns against the Crimson Tide. Following a failed fake punt attempt, Texas drove down to Alabama’s one yard-line yet failed to reach the endzone. 2009 Heisman Trophy finalist Colt McCoy was replaced during the first drive after injuring his throwing shoulder on a quarterback option. Even after the injury, things still looked up as future NFL star Julio Jones muffed the following kick-off, resulting in another three points for the Horns.

When asked if the Colt McCoy injury prevented the Longhorns from winning the championship, Acho wasn’t shy with his response:

"Is that a question?... I don't even know we're discussing. That's not even a question.” Acho exclaimed.

True freshman Garrett Gilbert came in with little prior experience and tried to rally the Horns; unfortunately he fell short. While Texas fans continuously circle back the ‘what if’ scenarios, Acho had a different take on the storyline of the game.

"It was hard having Colt go down, but at the same time, that's what adversity makes you do — it makes you try to rally together, and we did," Acho said. "We had a lull but came back in the third quarter and rallied behind Garrett Gilbert. Jordan Shipley had an amazing catch for a touchdown in that third quarter and brought it back to a closer game, and we didn't get it done.