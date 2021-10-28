Which Longhorns Records Can Xavier Worthy Break in 2021?

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy has already done some noteworthy things as a true freshman. He’s already been named to a pair of mid-season Freshman All-America teams (ESPN.com and The Athletic).

There’s little doubt that if he keeps this up he’ll be named to those same Freshman All-America teams at the end of the season.

But Worthy has a couple of team record in his sights as the Longhorns enter the final five games of their season.

Worthy has 29 catches for 542 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. Do the math and he’s averaging 77.4 receiving yards per game.

You don’t need to be a genius to figure out that if Worthy keeps up that average for the final five regular-season games, he’ll end up with 929 receiving yards. If Worthy did that, he would be ‘worthy’ of being considered the best freshman receiver in Texas history.

By finishing with 929 receiving yards, Worthy would pass Roy Williams for the most receiving yards in a freshman season. Williams had 809 receiving yards in 2000.

And that other record? Well, Williams holds that one, too. That’s for most touchdown receptions in a freshman season. Williams had eight in 2000. Worthy already has six. Again, do the math, and Worthy is on pace for 10 receiving touchdowns.

Throw in a potential bowl game, and Worthy is on pace to potentially have a 1,000-yard season with at least 10 touchdowns.

Now, that’s his PACE. He could do better, or worse, depending upon the last five weeks.

But, Worthy has already done things few Texas freshmen receivers have ever done. He’s already one of four Texas freshmen to have two 100-yard receiving games in a season and the only one with a 200-yard receiving game. That game, his 261-yard outburst against Oklahoma, is the Texas freshman record and the second-most by any Texas receiver in a single game (Jordan Shipley had 273 receiving yards against UCF in 2009).

Worthy is set up for the greatest receiving season by a Texas freshman. Now he just has to keep climbing the ladder.

