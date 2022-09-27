Skip to main content

Devin Duvernay's Hot Start for Baltimore Ravens Continues

The Texas-ex is now tied for second in NFL in touchdown receptions and has four touchdowns in three games.

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay is tied for second in touchdown receptions after three weeks of the NFL season.

The only player with more than Duvernay’s three touchdown catches so far is Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs, who has four.

Duvernay, in his third season with the Baltimore Ravens, is coming off a game against the New England Patriots in which he had just two receptions for 25 yards, but one of those catches was for a touchdown in the Ravens’ 37-26 victory.

Duvernay does have a touchdown in every game this season. In Week 2, when the Ravens faced the Miami Dolphins in a 42-38 loss, Duvernay, who is the Ravens’ kickoff returner, returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. It was the second kickoff return for a touchdown for his career.

In Week 1, he scored not only the Ravens’ first touchdown of the game but their first touchdown of the season, coming against the New York Jets. He ended up with two touchdown receptions in the game.

What’s incredible about Duvernay’s start is that he’s scored three receiving touchdowns on just eight total catches.

Last season Duvernay was named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection as a kick returner. He also caught 33 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

As a rookie with the Ravens in 2020, he caught 20 passes for 201 yards. The Ravens made him a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

At Texas, Duvernay wrapped up his career in 2019 with 1,386 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on 106 receptions, one of the best totals in the nation. He was named All-Big 12 First Team that season.

For his Texas career, Duvernay caught 176 passes for 2,468 yards and 16 touchdowns.

