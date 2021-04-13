Chris Beard Names John Reilly As Longhorns Strength and Conditioning Coach

The University of Texas men's basketball team has found its new strength and conditioning coach, in former Texas Tech strength coach John Reilly.

University of Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard added another name to his staff on Tuesday, when he announced John Reilly as the team's new Strength and Conditioning coach.

Reilly spent the last five seasons in Lubbock under Beard at Texas Tech, where he helped guide the program to arguably its most successful run in school history, with five-straight winning seasons, and appearing in the schools first, Elite Eight, Final Four, and national title game in 2019.

“I’m excited and proud to have John Reilly and his family join us at Texas,” Beard said. “Simply stated, John is the best. He is deservingly recognized at the top of his profession but is also so much more than our strength coach. John executes and defends our culture daily. He impacts winning. Our players will benefit most, because John teaches and produces through relationships. His individualized strength training and injury prevention methods are advanced thinking.”

“John is a special person. Players come to Texas to be the best,” Beard added. “John embraces and thrives on these expectations. Players love and respect him.”

Reilly also helped put three players in the NBA during his time, including two first-round picks in Zhaire Smith and Jarrett Culver. Jahmi’us Ramsey was selected in the second round in 2020.

“We’re going to win in Austin, and I’m not afraid to say it,” Reilly said. “Toughness will be the key. I’ve always been a believer that toughness comes down to discipline. Can you do the same things when you’re exhausted, bored, or even sick? Toughness is consistency. The elite always find a way to get the job done.”

Before his time in Lubbock, Reilly started as a volunteer assistant at BYU and Michigan, before joining the Texas strength and conditioning staff in the 2011-12 season under Jeff Madden and Bennie Wylie.

“As the strength and conditioning coach for Texas Basketball, I’m going to defend our culture to the fullest,” Reilly continued. “Anything less is a threat to our success. I love my job and know that I have the best job in the country! I work for the best coach in the entire country in Chris Beard. He believes in me, and I believe in him. I love that man. I’m so blessed to be here. Every day, I get to serve others, inspire and ultimately compete for championships. Hook ‘em!”

Following his time at Texas, Reilly spent four years on the strength and conditioning staff at North Carolina Central University, serving as the department’s head strength and conditioning coach for three years from 2013-2016

