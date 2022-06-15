Former Longhorn WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey Has New NFL Home

Former Longhorn standout Lil’Jordan Humphrey has landed with the New England Patriots on a 1-year deal

In his final year with the Texas Longhorns, Lil'Jordan Humphrey led the Longhorns in receiving yards with 1,176 en route to a Big 12 Championship birth and a victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

After three years in college, Humphrey decided to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

Humphrey went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft before signing with the New Orleans Saints.

While he primarily resided on the practice squad, Humphrey saw action on the Saints' 53-man roster in all three seasons with the team. Humphrey’s biggest season was the most recent. In 2021, Humphrey caught 13 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. The Saints faced depth issues in their receiver room in 2021 which allowed Humphrey to frequently see the field.

The Saints did not re-sign Humphrey this offseason. The New England Patriots took notice of Humphrey’s 2021 campaign and offered him a 1-year contract.

The Patriots acquired Devante Parker this offseason from the Dolphins, but they are still looking for answers in a receiver room that lacks high-level talent. Humphrey provides Patriots QB Mac Jones with an option who excels at catching 50/50 balls.

Humphrey will begin his career with the Patriots against the Dolphins on September 11th.

