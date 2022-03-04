Saints WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Flashed Glimpses of Potential in 2021

Exclusive Rights Free Agent WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey may have earned a return to New Orleans after his improvements in 2021.

Wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey joined the New Orleans Saints in 2019 after a productive collegiate career at Texas. Despite catching 86 passes for 1,176 yards in 2019 with the Longhorns, Humphrey came to the Saints as an undrafted rookie.

In his first year, Humphrey played 52 offensive snaps in five games but didn't catch a pass. He appeared in just three games in 2020, but played 66 offensive snaps and had 3 receptions for 46 yards and his first career touchdown.

Entering the 2021 season, Humphrey would again have a fight to keep a roster spot. He'd have opportunities. All-Pro WR Michael Thomas would end up missing the year because of offseason ankle surgery.

The Saints did nothing to address a receiver spot that lost not only Thomas but also free-agent WR Emmanuel Sanders. Humphrey hoped that a strong preseason would catapult him into a bigger offensive role.

Humphrey earned an opening day start in the Saints 38-3 blowout of Green Bay. He'd play just 18 offensive snaps and wasn't targeted. He caught his first pass of the year in Week 2, pulling in his only target for 27 yards in a loss at Carolina.

A healthy scratch for the next three games, Humphrey wouldn't see the field again until Week 7 at Seattle. He played 13 offensive snaps but was not targeted. Humphrey landed on the Reserve-Covid list, missing two more contests and was inactive for a third.

Humphrey returned to the lineup in Week 11. He had one reception for 4 yards, but resulted in his first touchdown of the year. Injuries to the team's receiving corps thinned an already struggling unit, but gave Humphrey more playing time down the stretch of the year.

The 23-year-old Humphrey caught 3 of a career-high five targets for 47 yards in a Week 12 loss to Buffalo. He followed that up with 2 catches for 49 yards against Dallas, including his second touchdown of the year.

An injury sidelined Humphrey against the Jets in Week 14. He'd return the next week against Tampa Bay on limited duty. New Orleans suffered an ugly home loss to Miami in Week 16, a game where the Saints were without 22 players.

Humphrey was one of the few offensive standouts against the Dolphins. He equalled his career best with five targets and 3 receptions, converting them into a career-high 70 receiving yards. One of his catches was a 56-yard catch and run. It was the longest of his career and one of the few highlights of the game for New Orleans.

Humphrey logged a career-high 37 offensive snaps in a Week 17 win over the Panthers. He caught both of his targets for 26 yards. He'd finish the year with a 26-yard reception in a victory over the Falcons.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey caught 13 passes for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2021. Nine of his receptions resulted in a first down or score. He played in 10 games, starting four, and was also a key member of the team’s kick coverage and field goal units.

A 6’4” and 225-Lb. wideout, Humphrey doesn't threaten defenses with great downfield speed. However, he's a physical target over the middle who also works the sideline effectively. His improvement as a route runner earned him more playing time in his third season, albeit with a struggling offense.

Now an Exclusive Rights Free Agent, don't be surprised if Humphrey returns to the Saints on a modest deal. He may not have the skills of a top wideout, but has the physicality to earn a reserve role again in New Orleans.

