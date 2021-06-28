Former Longhorns Star Kevin Durant To Lead Team USA in Tokyo

Kevin Durant one of two members of Team USA set to pursue their third Olympics gold medal when the games begin next month.

Former Texas Longhorns forward Kevin Durant will take the lead for Team USA in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo next month, as USA Basketball made the official announcement of its 12-player team.

Details of the team leaked last week. But on Monday the full roster became official.

Joining Durant in Tokyo will be Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Detroit’s Jerami Grant, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holliday, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Cleveland’s Kevin Love, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Durant, a former NBA MVP, is also coming off an incredible NBA Playoffs performance, which just ended in a second-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games. Durant averaged 34.3 points per game in 12 playoff games, along with 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant helped the U.S. win gold in both the 2012 Olympic Games in London and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Green and Love also played on the 2016 team with Durant, while Love played on the 2021 team with Durant. Middleton and Tatum were members of the 2019 USA World Cup Team.

The USA coaching staff is led by head coach Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs) with assistant coaches Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright (Villanova University), and Jerry Colangelo serving as the USA Men’s National Team managing director.

Team USA will assemble July 4 for training camp in Las Vegas and will play exhibition games against Spain, Australia, Nigeria, and Argentina before leaving for Tokyo.

It’s possible that Booker, Middleton, and Holliday could be playing up until July 22. That’s the last scheduled date for the NBA Finals, should it go seven games.

Can Durant lead the United States to victory in Tokyo? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

