Spieth and Fellow Longhorns' Masters Tee Times Set For Opening Round

Ex-Texas Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth tee time for the Masters has been set, and he will head into Augusta in the opening day's final grouping

Coming off of his first win in nearly four years, Ex-Texas Longhorns golf star Jordan Spieth is on his way to Augusta to compete in golf's most prestigious tournament, the Masters.

And with Momentum now at his back, and playing his best golf in recent memory, Spieth will look to become just the third golfer since 1960, and the fifth golfer in history to win the Masters after winning the PGA Tour event that preceded the major tournament.

READ MORE: Spieth Is Once Again A Winner; Can He Add Another Masters Next?

Those other four golfers include Ralph Guldahl in 1939, Art Wall in 1959, Sandy Lyle in 1988, and Phil Mickelson in 2006.

Spieth, who won his first Masters title in 2015 and has finished in the top three in the tournament on three other occasions, will begin the quest for his second win at Augusta in the day's final grouping at 1 PM central time alongside Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa.

Spieth will also be joined at Augusta by fellow former Longhorns Scottie Scheffler and Dylan Frittelli, each of whom has been playing well in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Longhorns Ex Spieth Opens Up About Journey To Texas Open Win

Scheffler, who is ranked 29th in the world and has three top-10 finishes this season, will tee off alongside Phil Mickelson and Tommy Fleetwood at 12:12 PM CT. Scheffler's best Masters finish came in 2020 when he ended the tournament tied for 19th.

Meanwhile, Frittelli, who finished tied for 5th in last year's Masters, will get things going early on Thursday, teeing off at 7:12 AM CT with former champion Sandy Lyle, and Australian Matt Jones.

CONTINUE READING: Jack Nicklaus Reveals Joy For Longhorns Ex Spieth After Win

What do you think of Spieth's chances at Augusta? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.