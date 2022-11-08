Skip to main content

Dicker The Kicker Walks it Off for Chargers

Cameron Dicker makes his impact felt with the Chargers in a comeback victory.
Cameron Dicker has been bouncing around the NFL like a bowling ball all season. From being signed by the Los Angeles Rams in August to kicking for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

This past week the Los Angeles Chargers signed Dicker in place of their injured kicker Justin Hopkins. Dicker was thrown into the fire immediately, having to kick multiple extra points and field goals Sunday.

The Chargers trailed 10-0 and all looked lost in Atlanta. Then the offense started to pick up which meant Dicker had to kick. He nailed both extra point attempts and a fourth-quarter field goal from 31 yards out.

With three seconds remaining in a tie game, the Chargers sent out "Dicker the Kicker" to win the game. This was reminiscent of the 2018 Red River Rivalry where the name was born. Dicker kicked the ball straight through the uprights sending the Chargers with a walk-off victory in Atlanta.

Some other notable former Longhorn players also made impacts over the weekend.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks- Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Hicks is on this list every week for a good reason. On Sunday, he was once again all over the field making his impact felt. Against the Washington Commanders, Hicks led the Vikings with a season-high 10 tackles. He helped hold Washington to only 17 points.

Punter Michael Dickson- Seattle Seahawks

Finally shining some love on punter Michael Dickson. He continues to slide under the radar as one of the most consistent punters in the NFL. Sunday was no different as he had three punts with an average distance of 54 yards. One punt was inside the 20-yard line with his longest of the day at 57 yards. Dickson continues to show that his time at Texas would carry over to the NFL.

Defensive Back Adrian Phillips- New England Patriots

Adrian Phillips and the incredible New England defense once again put on a show. The only downside was it was at the expense of former Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Phillips continued to put pressure on Ehlinger and the run game all afternoon recording three solo tackles and three assisted tackles. The Patriots defense stifled the Colts, holding them to just three points. 

