Skip to main content

Former Longhorn Jordan Hicks Signs With Vikings

Former Longhorns LB Jordan Hicks has found a new home for the 2022 season

Jordan Hicks was highly productive from his linebacker spot during his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

But now, the seven-year pro is on his way to a new home, after signing a two-year $12 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before the 2021 season, Hicks went public with a trade demand. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told Hicks he would no longer start, as the team decided to move in a new direction with two younger linebackers —Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins.

USATSI_17299703

Jordan Hicks

USATSI_17523142

Jordan Hicks

USATSI_17299699

Jordan Hicks

Nevertheless, Hicks ended up starting all 17 games, playing 97% of the team’s defensive snaps. He garnered 116 total tackles (seven tackles for loss), four sacks, five passes defended, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

The veteran accumulated over 100 tackles every year during his three-year stint with the Cardinals. In his first year, he had a career-best of 150 tackles.

So moving on from Hicks seems curious. After all, he was, for all intents and purposes, one of the team's very best defenders -- something that will be very difficult for a Super Bowl contending roster to replace. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arch, Johntay, Rueben
Play
Recruiting

Arch Manning Coach Speaks On 2023 QB's Visit Plans

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Connor Williams
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns Ex Connor Williams Signs With Miami Dolphins

Former Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams has found a new NFL home

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Ivan Melendez 3
Play
Baseball

Longhorns First Baseman Ivan Melendez Named Big 12 Player of the Week

The slugger took home the honors after an impressive week of play.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USATSI_17561747

Jordan Hicks

USATSI_17522817

Jordan Hicks

USATSI_17354407

Jordan Hicks

However, with Arizona also mired in salary cap issues, and contract disputes with their franchise quarterback, perhaps giving Hicks the big payday he was seeking was simply unmanageable. 

The Cardinals saved $6.5 million on their salary cap and have $3 million in dead money on their books with the cut.

Since being drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2015 draft, Hicks has racked up 638 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions.

As a five-year linebacker at the University of Texas, Hicks appeared in 45 career games from 2010-2014.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Arch, Johntay, Rueben
Recruiting

Arch Manning Coach Speaks On 2023 QB's Visit Plans

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff4 hours ago
Connor Williams
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns Ex Connor Williams Signs With Miami Dolphins

Former Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Williams has found a new NFL home

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
Ivan Melendez 3
Baseball

Longhorns First Baseman Ivan Melendez Named Big 12 Player of the Week

The slugger took home the honors after an impressive week of play.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
Silas Ardoin 1
Baseball

No. 2 Texas Aims to Bounce Back Against College of Charleston

The Longhorns will take on the Cougars in a midweek contest on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
USATSI_4198283
News

Longhorns Ex Colt McCoy Re-Signs With Cardinals

McCoy is a veteran QB with a decade of experience - experience the former Longhorns standout now keeps in Arizona

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
USATSI_17480497
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns Quandre Diggs and Andrew Beck Re-Sign With NFL Teams

Two former Texas Longhorn standouts re-signed with their respective NFL Teams on Monday afternoon

By Matt Galatzan23 hours ago
ramey tcu
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Still Ranked Headed into NCAA Tournament?

Longhorns slated to play Virginia Tech in first round on Friday

By Zach DimmittMar 14, 2022
Stevens 5
News

Longhorn Offense Goes Cold as Texas Drops Series to South Carolina

A complete recap of the weekend series against South Carolina.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 14, 2022