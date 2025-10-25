Longhorns Country

Rumors About Steve Sarkisian Leaving Texas For NFL Beginning to Swirl

A return to the NFL is being rumored for Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads the team out of the tunnel before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads the team out of the tunnel before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is gearing up for Saturday's road game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs but amid the SEC slate, some rumors are suddenly emerging that will be impossible to ignore.

According to reports from NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Sarkisian is "interested" in potential head coach openings in the NFL.

Sarkisian is in his fifth season at Texas, bringing the program back to national relevance while posting a 42-19 record and securing two College Football Playoff Semifinal appearances.

At Least One NFL Team Reportedly Has Caught Steve Sarkisian's Eye

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian claps during warmups before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

According to Russini's report, the head coaching vacancy in Nashville for the Tennessee Titans could be of interest for Sarkisian. The Titans fired Brian Callahan this season after posting a 4-19 record since the start of the 2024 campaign.

"I’m told that representatives for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian have let NFL decision makers know that he would be interested in potential head coaching openings, including the Titans," Russini wrote on X.

In the event that he were to join Tennessee, Sarkisian would be able to bring his quarterback experience to the Titans while taking No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward under his wing.

Multiple former Longhorns currently play for the Titans, including tight end Gunnar Helm, defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and safety Quandre Diggs. Sarkisian coached both Helm and Sweat at Texas.

Steve Sarkisian Contract Details

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is interviewed by the media after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

In February, the University of Texas System board of regents approved a raise and contract extension

According to ESPN, this extended Sarkisian's contract by one year through the 2031 season. Additionally, the decision increased his salary for the 2025 season from $10.4 million to $10.8 million, while "annual raises will push his salary to $12.3 million by the final year," per the report.

Sarkisian is still under contract for multiple seasons, so it will be interesting to see how the contract situation plays out in the event that he does end up leaving Austin for the NFL.

Steve Sarkisian's NFL Experience

Steve Sarkisian
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian greets wide receiver Mohamed Sanu after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Sarkisian already has NFL experience but has yet to be a head coach at the professional level.

He served as the quarterbacks coach for the then-Oakland Raiders in 2004 before eventually returning to the league over a decade later to become the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons.

He eventually returned to the collegiate ranks at Alabama before being hired at Texas in 2021 to replace Tom Herman.

ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

