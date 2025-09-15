How Texas Longhorns in The NFL Performed in Week 2
Week two of the NFL season continued on Sunday, featuring various former Longhorns across the league looking to contribute to their teams.
With some impressive performances from Texas alumni throughout the NFL, here is a recap of some Longhorn performances.
Standout Performances From Former Longhorns
Perhaps the biggest Texas alumnus to keep an eye on in the NFL is running back Bijan Robinson. The third-year player had an impressive performance against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for 143 yards on 22 carries. After a standout sophomore season, Robinson seems to be on track to repeat last year's success.
Wide receiver Matthew Golden had a quiet second week in the NFL, with no catches and zero yards. Another former Texas receiver, Titans tight end Gunnar Helm, also had a quiet performance on the offensive end. Helm recorded two catches on two targets in the Titans' loss to the Rams.
Another Texas tight end who played Sunday is the Carolina Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders. In a 27-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Sanders was second on the team in receiving yards with 54 and was tied for having the most receptions for the Panthers, reeling in seven catches.
Defensively, there were a few standout performances. Perhaps the most notable play of the day from a Texas alumnus came from safety Andrew Mukuba. Mukuba's interception against the Chiefs not only saved a touchdown for the Eagles but also set up the team to immediately score following the pick, helping Philadelphia defeat the Chiefs. Mukuba also recorded five tackles and half a sack.
Sticking with the defense, cornerback Jahdae Barron had a pass breakup in the Denver Broncos' nail-biting loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and defensive end Joseph Ossai recorded a tackle in the Bengals' 31-27 win over the Jaguars. Pivoting back to the Tennessee Titans game against the LA Rams, there were a few former Texas players locking horns on both sides of the ball.
The Titans' Quandre Diggs recorded a tackle for his team, while wide receiver Jordan Whittington caught the ball twice for 42 yards for the Rams.
Perhaps the most impressive performance on the defensive side of the ball in the NFC East, though, came from Byron Murphy II, who tallied 1.5 sacks against the Steelers, accompanied by two tackles.
A few more Longhorns will take the gridiron on Monday, but the Sunday of week two of the NFL season has come to an end. With some impressive performances from Texas alumni, week three should bring about even more exciting action from the NFL.