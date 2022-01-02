Texas Two-Step: Two Former Longhorns Find the End Zone In First Half Vs. Miami

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    D'Onta Foreman, Geoff Swaim

    Texas Two-Step: Titans' Foreman, Swaim Find End Zone In First Half Vs. Miami

    Miami and Tennessee are both in the midst of crucial pushes towards the postseason
    Two former Longhorns have made a name for themselves during the AFC South-leading Titans' (10-5) push towards the conference's No. 1 seed. 

    And on Sunday, running back D'Onta Foreman and tight end Geoff Swaim continued more productive play, as the two starters both found the end zone in the first half against the Miami Dolphins (8-7). 

    Swaim's score was a one-yarder near the end of the first quarter that came out of the I-formation with Forman in the backfield. The tight end snuck his way behind the defense to catch the score from former Aggie Ryan Tannehill. 

    The Titans took the 7-0 lead and followed it up a few minutes later with a field goal on the next drive. 

    Forman got his name in the scoring column late in the second quarter as the Titans looked for another touchdown before heading into the locker room. 

    The former Doak Walker Award-winner sprinted through the Dolphins' defense untouched for the 21-yard score. Tennessee's blocks down the field sprung Foreman free for his third touchdown in the last four games 

    Former Longhorn's safety Brandon Jones is also playing in the game for the Miami defense. He currently has four total tackles as his team trails 24-3 with about seven minutes remaining in the fourth.

    The Titans will secure the division with a win and an Indianapolis Colts' loss on Sunday afternoon. And with Tennessee currently holding a 21-point fourth-quarter lead, they have two former Longhorns to thank.

