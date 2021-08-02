Texas Ranks No. 12 In SI All-American's Latest 2022 Recruiting Rankings

It continues to be a busy summer on the recruiting trail for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns

Buckle up, Longhorn Nation.

It was a crazy month of July for UT athletics, but now we're just about a month away from opening kickoff against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as the start of a new era for Texas football will begin.

Though the roster for 2021 is already set, building for the future is all apart of Steve Sarkisian's plan. He and his staff have stayed aggressive on the recruiting trail, as they continue to gather top talent for 2022.

This has once again landed Texas in the top 25 of SI All-American's 2022 recruiting rankings for July. According to SI All-American, the Longhorns rank No. 12 in the country after a month that saw them have some highs and lows with future commitments and decomits.

SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. gave his take on the latest commitment success for Texas.

"Stock-rising QB Maalik Murphy continues to make Steve Sarkisian match the perception of his eye for talent and July included a boost from several trench commitments. Late July addition Derrick Brown may be the most important down the line given his ability to pressure the passer."

The program came in at No. 9 in last month's rankings after previously coming in at 10th in the rankings released in June.

You can find LonghornsCountry.com's breakdown of last months rankings here.

Texas earned commitments from four new recruits during July. Let's take a quick look at each one and what they could bring to the Forty Acres in 2022.

OL Cole Hutson - Frisco (Frisco, TX)

Hutson was the first commitment for the Horns last month. At 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, he had received offers from future SEC opponents Oklahoma, Alabama, and Texas A&M.

EDGE Derrick Brown - Texas High (Texarkana, TX)

Brown is a four-star edge rusher that could benefit greatly in Pete Kwiatkowski's defensive scheme. He had received offers from Oklahoma and Baylor before committing to Texas.

S Austin Jordan - Ryan (Denton TX)

Jordan was a state champion in high school and is the 13th-best safety in the country according to 247Sports. He was heavily recruited by Oklahoma in June, but committed to the Longhorns after many thought he would be taking his talents to Norman.

OT Connor Robertson - Westlake (Austin, TX)

Robertson is the second offensive lineman to commit to Texas in the latest round of recruitment. The Austin native elected to stay home after receiving offers out of state from BYU and Cal-Berkley.

Steve Sarkisian and Co. took a huge loss with the decomittment of four-star safety Jaylon Guilbeau on July 21. The good news for Texas is that both Guilbeau and former Texas five-star running-back commit Rueben Owens (who decomitted in June) were back on the Forty Acres for another campus visit on Saturday.

It's anyone guess when their official decision will come, but it's promising to see that both players chose to come back and visit campus.

Here's a look at the rest of the players from the class of 2022 that have already committed to Texas for next season. The Longhorns now have 15 commits in total.

Additional Texas Football 2022 Commits

QB - Maalik Murphy, Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA)

RB - Jaydon Blue, Klien Cain (Houston, TX)

RB Jamarion Miller, Legacy (Tyler, TX)

WR - Armani Winfield, Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)

S - Bryan Allen Jr, Aledo (Aledo, TX)

DE - Zac Swanson, Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ)

DT - Kristopher Ross, North Shore (Houston, TX)

LB - Trevell Johnson, Arlington Martin (Arlington, TX)

ATH - Anthony Jones, Liberty (Henderson, NV),

K - Will Stoner, Regents (Austin, TX)

LS - Lance St. Louis, Williams Field (Gilbert, AZ)

