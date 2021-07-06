NBA Draft Preview: Texas Longhorns C Kai Jones

Former Longhorns center Kai Jones possesses rare talent and is looking to become the fifth Texas big-man selected in the first round since 2015

The trek to finding the next franchise difference-maker begins in about three weeks, as the 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday, July 29. It can be said almost every year, but the versatile talent pool in this draft has expectations set high.

The Texas Longhorns saw four of their former players from last season declare for the draft. C/PF Kai Jones, C Jericho Sims, F Greg Brown, and G Matt Coleman could all be drafted, potentially making it the first time since 2011 that three or more Longhorns are taken in the same draft.

Throughout the week here at LonghornsCountry.com, we'll be taking a deep dive into each of these Texas draft prospects and how their skillset will transition to the NBA.

We'll start with Kai Jones by taking a look at his strengths and weaknesses as well as a recent draft analysis to determine where the athletic center might begin his pro career.

Kai Jones - Center/Power Forward

Jones was one of the key difference makers for Texas down the stretch of last season, as the Longhorns won the schools' first Big 12 Men's Basketball title and were awarded the No. 3 seed in the East Region of the NCAA tournament.

Despite Final Four aspirations entering March Madness, the Horns failed to capitalize with their loaded roster in the 53-52 first-round loss against Abilene Christian. Still, Texas proved throughout last season that they were one of the most talented teams in the country, as Jones continued to bolster his draft stock during the course of his sophomore year.

Last season under former Texas head coach Shaka Smart, Jones saw most of his action coming off the bench, starting only four of 26 games. His production from the second unit earned Jones Big 12 Sixth-Man-of-the-Year honors, the first Longhorn to ever win the award.

The 20-year-old's numbers (8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 58 percent from the field) weren't exactly salivating, but his 6-foot-11 frame combined with a 7-foot-1 wingspan allows him to dominate on both ends of the floor.

Recent mock-drafts by NBC Sports, The Ringer , and 247 Sports all have Jones being selected in the late stages of the lottery because of this. A lengthy, athletic big who can hit the three and defend will always have a special place in the heart of any NBA GM.

Jones has all the potential that a center needs to succeed in today's NBA. The defensive prowess to go along with a raw ability to stretch the floor sounds like the makings of a new-age NBA big man.

Here's a look at one of Jones' best games of the 2020-2021 season. He utilizes an efficient second-jump on rebound opportunities and uses his long arms to disrupt passing lanes or cause havoc for shooters. Oh, and he was ripping the net from deep.

Jones's defensive IQ is solid, but he still has some learning to do for someone who has only been playing basketball for five years. Despite the lack of experience, his agile feet and length allow him to guard out on the perimeter effectively.

Regardless of where Jones is drafted, this versatile defensive advantage puts him a leg-up against other big-men that tend to get beat off the dribble by speedy guards. Today's NBA offenses use pick-and-roll action on almost every play in order to force a slow center into a switch, often leading to easy blow-byes.

Jones can thrive in these situations where other centers can't. And if he does get beat off the dribble? He can just demolish the ball off the backboard.

It's likely that Jones' defense will earn him minutes to start his career, but his offensive game should transition smoothly in the pros.

Though he lacks a consistent post-game, the Bahamas native can get points in other ways. His long strides resemble that of Giannis Antetokounmpo, giving him the ability to run the floor and catch lobs with ease in transition.

Better yet, his defense could be the spark that ignites these transition lob opportunities. Let's take a look at two separate instances last season where he did exactly that.

As mentioned previously, Jones has shown the range from deep that is basically required from NBA big-men nowadays. His shot will keep defenders honest and force them towards the perimeter for a close-out. Off the pump-fake, Jones can punish them by blowing by and getting to the rim with two easy steps.

There's still room to grow on his shooting form if he wants a consistent pro-level jumper. The body mechanics are there, but Jones' shot needs to develop into a fluid motion. He tends to have a slight pause at the peak of his release, affecting his power and arc.

These refined skills will come with coaching and being in the right system. But an underrated part of Jones you can't teach? The demoralizing effect he can put on an opposing defense through his vicious pursuit to posterize, something he did nearly every game during the 2020-2021 season.

Though unofficial, we've seen Jones hold his own against NBA competition. In 2019, he played in a pick-up game alongside NBA players like Pascal Siakam, Tauren Prince, Trevor Ariza, and All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

The video is lengthy, but Jones makes some nice plays at :38, 2:40, and 5:20. Click on the timestamps to jump right to each play.

Jones used a successful sophomore season at Texas to catapult his draft projections into top-10 territory. Regardless of which team takes a chance on him, they'll be getting an NBA-ready athlete that has all the tools necessary to develop into a future All-Star.

