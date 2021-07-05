Watch: Texas Star Bijan Robinson Agrees to Cameo for Oklahoma Fan

Sports Illustrated home
Texas Star Running Back Bijan Robinson Agrees to Cameo for Oklahoma Sooners Fan
Author:
Publish date:

Last week, NCAA athletes across the country rejoiced upon hearing approval of the new NIL rules. Under the new guidelines, athletes will now be able to profit off of their likeness through endorsement deals.

One of the more popular platforms is the app Cameo which allows celebrities to send personalized video messages to fans.

Star running back Bijan Robinson was one of the first Longhorns to offer his services—this time in exchange for $100.

To Robinson’s surprise, one of the first customers to purchase a video was an Oklahoma Sooners fan.

The fan requested that Robinson sing the Sooners' fight song and attribute it to the “Big 12 kings,” but the Heisman candidate didn’t take the bait. Instead, Robinson expressed that he’s looking forward to playing Oklahoma and ended with a classic “Hook ‘em.”

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson also debuted on Cameo. He charges $50 per video and donates all proceeds to combat child hunger.

Given the new rules, expect Longhorn athletes to continue using their influence and popularity to make money going forward.

What did you think of Robinson’s response? Comment and join the discussion below!

Football

Texas Star Running Back Bijan Robinson Agrees to Cameo for Oklahoma Sooners Fan

