NBA Trade Buzz: Could Former Longhorn Kai Jones Be on the Move?

The Charlotte Hornets' rookie has been involved in trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline

Former Longhorns' center Kai Jones is still slowly coming into his own as a rookie for the Charlotte Hornets this season. 

After being selected 19th overall by the Knicks this past July, Jones had his rights traded to the Hornets on draft night with the expectation that he could grow into a promising young center in the years to come. But now, the 21-year-old could possibly be on the move ahead of Thursday's 2 p.m. C.T. trade deadline.

According to Michael Scotto of USA Today Sports, Jones could potentially be packaged with teammate PJ Washington and a first-round pick in a trade for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. 

Jones has played sparingly this season, appearing in just 16 games while averaging 0.9 points and 0.5 rebounds in 2.9 minutes per game. He last played in the Hornets 158-126 win over the Pacers on Jan. 26, putting up three points, one rebound, and one assist in three minutes of play. 

Jones has been suiting up for the Hornets' G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, and has started all 13 games, averaging 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks on 56 percent shooting. 

Jones' dominant numbers as a G-League prospect show that the blossoming skill set could become a difference-maker should he be moved at the trade deadline.

If Jones is indeed dealt to the Spurs, he'd be returning to the Lone Star State where he averaged 6.2 points, four rebounds, and one block during his two seasons as a Longhorn.

This is a developing story.

