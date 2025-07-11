Myles Turner Posts Heartfelt Goodbye Message to Indiana Pacers
Myles Turner shocked the basketball world by leaving the Indiana Pacers after their NBA Finals run to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks. The former Longhorn's arrival in Milwaukee was made more dramatic by the waiving of injured Damian Lillard, which occurred to make room for Turner's contract.
Not only do the Bucks and Pacers have a developing rivalry, but Turner also expressed his desire to stay with Indiana, which drafted him 11th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury in Game 7 of the Finals ultimately led Indiana to prioritize not paying the luxury tax, letting Turner walk, consequently, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Turner's message to Indiana
Saying goodbye after a decade with a singular organization and city is hard to put into words, Turner stated so in his goodbye message on Instagram.
Still, he discusses how special and meaningful his time with the Pacers was:
"Saying goodbye is never easy, especially so abruptly," Turner writes in his message. "Together, we've experienced the highest of highs and some of the toughest lows: from being a lottery team to Playoff battles, injuries, the bubble, and now...a finals run. All of it, the good and the bad has shaped me into who I am today and those memories can never be taken from us."
It took the Bedford, Texas native a couple of days since he officially transitioned teams to release his goodbye. The Pacers thanked him and the Bucks welcomed him on social media Monday, while Turner's message came on Thursday.
Turner leaves the Pacers as Indiana's all-time leader in blocks and with the sixth-most games played for the organization. The Texas alum has averaged at least 15 points per game each of the last three seasons and is coming off his best three-point shooting year in the NBA (39.6 percent).
In 23 postseason games, Turner averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. He scored 20 or more points four times, though those performances came in the first two rounds and his offensive contributions lessened in the later rounds. However, his defensive impact was always clear -- Turner recorded a block in 16 games and three or more in eight of them.
With his four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks, Turner becomes the team's starting center and provides a stretch, rim-protecting big to play alongside Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee's frontcourt.
His departure from Indiana is a tough pill for the Pacers faithful to swallow. Turner was a fan favorite as the team's longest-tenured player.
After helping Indiana advance to the NBA Finals back on May 31, Turner went on the microphone in Gainbridge Fieldhouse to speak to the crowd.
"Indy!" Turner shouted twice, getting a loud "Ana" response both times.
"Y'all been rocking me for 10 years now, man," Turner went on to say. "I got nothing but love and respect for this city, this team, this organization."
In only a few weeks, the Pacers' outlook for next season completely shifted. The loss of Haliburton to injury and of Myles Turner to Milwaukee in free agency turns what looked to be a recurrent contender into a franchise with an uncertain future.