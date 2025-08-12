Former Texas Longhorn Kai Jones Working Out for Miami Heat
After two years as a Texas Longhorn, Kai Jones entered his name into the 2021 NFL Draft, selected No. 19 overall.
Despite being a first-round pick, Jones has never really managed to gain his footing in the NBA.
But, per Chris Haynes, Jones is working out for the Miami Heat on Monday, potentially getting another opportunity to prove himself on an NBA roster.
Jones' NBA journey
Traded from the New York Knicks to the Charlotte Hornets on draft night, Jones spent his first two years with Charlotte before being waived following a public trade request.
Across 67 games for the Hornets, Jones averaged 2.7 points. Following his release, Jones spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.
He split the 2024-25 season between the Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks, finding himself a free agent this offseason.
Jones' time with the Mavericks was by far his most productive stint in the NBA yet. In 12 games played, the former Longhorn averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game. With Dallas riddled with injuries, Jones started six games, the only starts he's gotten in his NBA career thus far.
In his debut for the Mavericks on March 3, Jones scored a career-high 21 points on 9/10 shooting off the bench.
At 6-11, Jones brings impressive athleticism and energy to the court for a big. With a positive workout in Miami, Jones may earn an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the preseason.
Jones' road to and time at Texas
Jones is from the Bahamas and did not start playing basketball until age 15. Deciding to pursue basketball in the U.S., Jones played his high school senior season at Orlando Christian Prep in Florida and then a postgraduate season at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.
A four-star rated as the No. 49 player in the 2019 class by 247Sports, Jones received 21 offers over his recruitment. He took visits to Texas, Baylor, Syracuse and Florida State, ultimately choosing to take his talents to Austin.
Under Shaka Smart, Jones primarily came off the bench for the Longhorns. He averaged only 3.6 points per game in 16.7 minutes for Smart as a freshman. As a sophomore, Jones leaped into a bigger role for the Longhorns, recording 8.8 points in 22.8 minutes per game.
In a Jan. 2021 article from The Daily Texan, Smart lauded Jones for having "the best work ethic of any 6’11” player [he had] ever coached."
Jones and Jericho Sims were the last big men in a string of NBA products by Smart's Texas staff, which included Jarrett Allen, Mo Bamba and Jaxson Hayes.