Former Texas Longhorn Kai Jones Working Out for Miami Heat

Jones, a first round pick in 2021, could make a run at a roster spot in Miami.

Mar 7, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Kai Jones (22) reacts after dunking during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
After two years as a Texas Longhorn, Kai Jones entered his name into the 2021 NFL Draft, selected No. 19 overall.

Despite being a first-round pick, Jones has never really managed to gain his footing in the NBA.

But, per Chris Haynes, Jones is working out for the Miami Heat on Monday, potentially getting another opportunity to prove himself on an NBA roster.

Jones' NBA journey

Kai Jones
Apr 13, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kai Jones (23) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Marvin Bagley III (35) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Traded from the New York Knicks to the Charlotte Hornets on draft night, Jones spent his first two years with Charlotte before being waived following a public trade request.

Across 67 games for the Hornets, Jones averaged 2.7 points. Following his release, Jones spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He split the 2024-25 season between the Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks, finding himself a free agent this offseason.

Jones' time with the Mavericks was by far his most productive stint in the NBA yet. In 12 games played, the former Longhorn averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game. With Dallas riddled with injuries, Jones started six games, the only starts he's gotten in his NBA career thus far.

In his debut for the Mavericks on March 3, Jones scored a career-high 21 points on 9/10 shooting off the bench.

At 6-11, Jones brings impressive athleticism and energy to the court for a big. With a positive workout in Miami, Jones may earn an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the preseason.

Jones' road to and time at Texas

Texas Longhorns' Kai Jone
Mar 11, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Kai Jones (22) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jones is from the Bahamas and did not start playing basketball until age 15. Deciding to pursue basketball in the U.S., Jones played his high school senior season at Orlando Christian Prep in Florida and then a postgraduate season at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

A four-star rated as the No. 49 player in the 2019 class by 247Sports, Jones received 21 offers over his recruitment. He took visits to Texas, Baylor, Syracuse and Florida State, ultimately choosing to take his talents to Austin.

Under Shaka Smart, Jones primarily came off the bench for the Longhorns. He averaged only 3.6 points per game in 16.7 minutes for Smart as a freshman. As a sophomore, Jones leaped into a bigger role for the Longhorns, recording 8.8 points in 22.8 minutes per game.

In a Jan. 2021 article from The Daily Texan, Smart lauded Jones for having "the best work ethic of any 6’11” player [he had] ever coached."

Jones and Jericho Sims were the last big men in a string of NBA products by Smart's Texas staff, which included Jarrett Allen, Mo Bamba and Jaxson Hayes.

Tyler Firtel
TYLER FIRTEL

Tyler Firtel is a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin majoring in Journalism and minoring in the Analytics and Business of Sports. He has been writing for Texas Longhorns on SI since May 2025. Firtel also writes for The Daily Texan and has previously written for Prime Time Sports Talk and his high school newspaper, The Brentwood Flyer. He has experience in podcasting as well, self-producing Tyler’s Takes to interview members of the sports industry. Firtel is from Los Angeles, CA but splits his professional sports fandom between LA and San Diego (Lakers, Chargers, Padres, LAFC). At home, he is lucky to have lovely parents, two younger sisters and a bernedoodle named Java.

