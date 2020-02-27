LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: How to Watch NFL Combine Day One

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns will be represented on day one of on-field tests at the NFL Combine today.

Devin Duvernay will go through the battery of on-field tests today including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and shuttle run. 

Duvernay is a former state champion in the 100-meter dash. His straight-line track speed is built to impress at events like this. He ran a 10.27 to capture the state title in the event back in 2015 and has said he believes he is capable of a 40-yard dash somewhere in the 4.4 or even 4.3 range. 

The record for the test at the combine is held by John Ross - now of the Cincinnati Bengals - who ran a 4.22. Bo Jackson's 4.12 in 1986 is an incredible feat but was also hand-timed as compared to Ross' electronically-timed run in 2017.  

Unfortunately, it's not all excitement and good news for former Texas players on Thursday. Collin Johnson sustained a hip flexor injury in pre-combine workouts will forgo on-field testing at the combine. It's more bad luck for the Texas team captain. 

Johnson's draft stock was running high last year, but he elected to return to school for his senior season. He sustained a hamstring injury in the first game of the year that sidelined him for seve games and hampered his performance for most of 2019 even when he was on the field. 

Johnson will get one more shot at impressing pro scouts on Aprli 1 when the Longhorns host their annual pro day. 

How you can watch 

Receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks will all run through drills on Thursday. You can watch on the NFL Network from 7-11 p.m. ESPN will also carry coverage from 7-8 p.m. with some live streams available at WatchESPN.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Smithy
Smithy

Looking forward to seeing Duvernay run. Don't blink or you'll miss it.

Longhorns in the pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Watch: Collin Johnson's Bench Press at NFL Combine

The former Texas wide receiver had a good showing on the bench press at the NFL Combine

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Devin Duvernay Garnering Buzz Heading Into NFL Combine

See what Twitter is saying about the former Texas Longhorn wide receiver as he prepares to run through drills Thursday afternoon

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Collin Johnson Won't Run at NFL Combine

The Texas wide receiver sustained a hip flexor injury in pre-combine workouts

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: New DC Chris Ash Part of the New Guard in Football Tackling

The new Texas defensive coordinator was one of the pioneers of the 'rugby tackling' style at Ohio State

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Cut from XFL Team

The Dallas Renegades placed Jerrod Heard on the waiver wire today

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four-Star Austin-Area Prospect Clearly Not a Fan of UT

Austin LBJ cornerback Latrell McCutchin had some negative things to say about the Longhorns

Chris Dukes

by

anthony15

Top NFL Longhorns of All-Time List: No. 5, Earl Thomas

We're counting down our list of the top Longhorns of All time in the NFL. We start our countdown with No. 5, Earl Thomas

Tomer Barazani

by

Ryguy3

Texas Baseball: Big Fifth Inning Keeps Texas Undefeated

The Longhorns moved to 9-0 with a 4-1 victory over Sam Houston State

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Dynamic Duo Leading Longhorn Charge

Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones are lighting it up in Texas' three-game winning streak

Chris Dukes

by

StoneColdSam

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Still Alive for Potential Tournament Berth

Texas' latest win keeps hope going for the Longhorns to make the Big Dance

Tomer Barazani