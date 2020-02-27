Texas Football: How to Watch NFL Combine Day One

The Texas Longhorns will be represented on day one of on-field tests at the NFL Combine today.

Devin Duvernay will go through the battery of on-field tests today including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and shuttle run.

Duvernay is a former state champion in the 100-meter dash. His straight-line track speed is built to impress at events like this. He ran a 10.27 to capture the state title in the event back in 2015 and has said he believes he is capable of a 40-yard dash somewhere in the 4.4 or even 4.3 range.

The record for the test at the combine is held by John Ross - now of the Cincinnati Bengals - who ran a 4.22. Bo Jackson's 4.12 in 1986 is an incredible feat but was also hand-timed as compared to Ross' electronically-timed run in 2017.

Unfortunately, it's not all excitement and good news for former Texas players on Thursday. Collin Johnson sustained a hip flexor injury in pre-combine workouts will forgo on-field testing at the combine. It's more bad luck for the Texas team captain.

Johnson's draft stock was running high last year, but he elected to return to school for his senior season. He sustained a hamstring injury in the first game of the year that sidelined him for seve games and hampered his performance for most of 2019 even when he was on the field.

Johnson will get one more shot at impressing pro scouts on Aprli 1 when the Longhorns host their annual pro day.

How you can watch

Receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks will all run through drills on Thursday. You can watch on the NFL Network from 7-11 p.m. ESPN will also carry coverage from 7-8 p.m. with some live streams available at WatchESPN.