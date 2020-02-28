LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Watch Devin Duvernay's Blazing-Fast 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine

Chris Dukes

Former Texas Longhorn Devin Duvernay blazed his way through the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine on Thursday evening. 

The 2015 Texas High School 100-Meter Dash State Champion posted a 4.39 in the test. The time is among the fastest among the wide receivers so far. 

Given his track background and obvious speed on film, most expected Duvernay to post a fast time at the event, but a sub 4.4 result should only cause his draft stock to continue to rise. 

Duvernay was an outside receiver for his first three seasons on the Forty Acres, but shifted to the slot for his senior campaign after Lil Jordan Humphrey declared early for the NFL draft last year. 

The results were electric. Duvernay became the No. 1 receiver in the Texas offense, leading the team in receptions (106) receiving yards (2,468) and receiving touchdowns (nine). 

He became Sam Ehlinger's favorite target, particularly on third downs. 

"I've always trusted Devin," Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger said last year. "I mean, hasn't dropped a pass in a game. So I know if I put the ball in his area and he has a chance to go get it. He's gonna make a play."

Duvernay also 35.5-inch vertical jump and a 123-inch broad jump during Thursday testing. 

Former Texas teammate Collin Johnson didn't participate in on-field drills after sustaining a hip flexor injury in pre-combine workouts. Johnson did, however, test in the bench press competition, putting up 225 pounds 17 times. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
ColtBennett
ColtBennett

All I know is he's already on my fantasy football draft list for next year. He's gonna fall into some lucky team's lap.

Smithy
Smithy

This time doesn't surprise anyone who watched him play this last season.

Banner1231
Banner1231

This may be crazy, but I think he can actually run a faster time.

