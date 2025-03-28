Elite 4-Star Granted Release From Xavier, Will Texas Longhorns Pursue?
AUSTIN - Just days after the Texas Longhorns officially announced Sean Miller as their new men's basketball head coach, Xavier signee Nyk Lewis announced that he had reopened his recruitment.
First reported by Joe Tipton of On3, the four-star guard received his release from Xavier.
A top-60 recruit in the class of 2025, if Lewis chooses to follow Miller to Texas, he could have a chance at being an immediate impact player at point guard.
Lewis is listed as the No. 3 player in the District of Columbia, the No. 7 point guard in the nation and the No. 51 overall player in the nation. In the scouting report on Lewis, he received high praise from On3 National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw.
"Nyk Lewis is a paint touch guard," Shaw said. "Listed in the 6-1 range, he has long arms with a sturdy base and good balance. Lewis has a crafty handle along with quick-twitch athleticism that gets him to where he wants to go on the court. Not only does he touch the paint on offense, but he also prevents the other team from touching the paint while guarding the point of attack. Lewis will need to continue tightening the jump shot. He is comfortable pulling up, stepping into his shots off the bounce and knocking them down.
So far, Miller has yet to secure any commitments out of the transfer portal, only one Longhorn with eligibility remaining has entered the portal so far, Devon Pryor.
That said, the Longhorns are getting more and more involved with players as they choose to leave their current programs for more opportunities.
And if he can lure Lewis to Austin as a recruit, much like he did to Cincinnati, it would be a major win early on in his tenure with Texas.