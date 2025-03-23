Texas Longhorns to Hire Sean Miller as Head Coach
AUSTIN -- It didn't take long for the Texas Longhorns to find their replacement for head coach Rodney Terry.
Per reports from Cedric Golden of the Austin American-Statesman, Texas is hiring Xavier head coach Sean Miller to the same role. Miller had been rumored to be the top candidate, and the buzz turned into reality. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte didn't take long to make the change.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, a "deal is expected to be completed in the near future" between Miller and Texas.
Miller has a 487-196 record across 20 years as a head coach with Xavier (2004-09, 2022-25) and Arizona (2009-21).
Miller and Xavier were eliminated in the Round of 64 in a loss to Illinois. The Musketeers beat Texas, 86-80, in the First Four.
"I thought we beat an excellent Texas team," Miller said after the game. "They are disciplined. They have depth and talent. Johnson, we knew he was going to be a tall order to guard him, and it was. He had 23 points for no lack of effort on our part."
We knew we beat a really good team from the SEC, and we knew going into the game it was going to be a great challenge.
The Longhorns will have a new roster next year but expect Miller to target Chendall Weaver as a player to retain. He offered up some major praise for Weaver after the win over Texas in Dayton.
"I'll also say this about Texas: Chendall Weaver is really a unique player, and as we started to scout them, nothing made sense to me because you're watching games and you're trying to get information, and he didn't play for a long time," Miller said. "Just watching him play in the SEC tournament, when he checked in the game tonight in the first half, the game flipped upside down."
Miller could now potentially bring some of his Xavier players with him to Austin while also adding some new faces via the transfer portal, which opens Monday. Some names to watch on Xavier could be Ryan Conwell and Dailyn Swain.