Former Texas Longhorns Assistant Coach Hired by Big 12 Team
AUSTIN -- Another member of Rodney Terry's coaching staff has landed a new job after not being retained under Sean Miller.
Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, former Texas Longhorns assistant coach Brandon Chappell has been hired by Arizona, joining Tommy Lloyd's staff as an assistant after three years in Austin. Originally hired to Chris Beard's staff prior to the 2022-23 season, Chappell stayed on when Terry took the head coaching job.
Former Texas assistant coach Frank Haith also recently landed a new job after being hired by the Texas A&M Aggies and first-year head coach Bucky McMillan.
A native of Beaumont, Texas, Chappell played, graduated, and coached for his hometown Lamar Cardinals.
After a four-year playing career with the Cardinals that saw him finish among the program's all-time leaders in assists (241), 3-point makes (140), and 3-point percentage (39 percent), Chappell eventually made his way back to Beaumont to serve as an assistant coach for Lamar for four seasons from 2017-21.
Chappell was then hired at UNLV in April 2021 and spent just one season with the Rebels before joining the Longhorns. Before that, he had coaching stops at Armstrong State, Northern Arizona, and Arkansas-Fort Smith.
As for the current Longhorns, Miller has already assembled his coaching staff after over a month on the job.
Along with retaining Chris Ogden as Texas' General Manager, Miller has brought in Xavier assistant coaches David Miller, Adam Cohen and Ryan Anderson along with Kansas State andformer Texas assistant Ulric Maligi and Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter. Texas has also hired Xavier strength coach Andy Kettler.
Additionally, the Longhorns have nearly completed the 2025-26 roster, highlighted by the addition of five transfer portal signees of Xavier forward Dailyn Swain, St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Xavier forward Lassina Traore, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis along with the roster retentions of guards Chendall Weaver, Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope and forward Nic Codie.
Texas is also bringing in four-star freshman signee John Clark, who is currently the only player in the Longhorns' 2025 recruiting class.