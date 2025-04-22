Former Texas Longhorns Assistant Coach Hired by Texas A&M
AUSTIN -- Both the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies have gone through massive coaching changes this offseason but one familiar face is sticking around for the rivalry next season despite now being on the opposing end.
Texas A&M announced Monday that it has hired former Texas assistant coach Frank Haith to Bucky McMillan's staff. Haith served as Rodney Terry's top assistant in Austin over the last two seasons but was not retained after the hire of head coach Sean Miller.
Terry and Haith both served as assistants together under coach Rick Barnes on the Texas staff from 2002-04. Haith then departed for his first head-coaching gig with the Miami Hurricanes, a role he remained in until 2011 before landing the head jobs at Missouri (2011-14) and Tulsa (2014-22) afterwards.
As a head coach, Haith has a career record of 343-237. In 2012, he led Missouri to a Big 12 Tournament title in 2012. That season - which marked Mizzou's final year in th Big 12 - the Tigers posted the second-most single-season wins in program history with a 30-5 record, but the team was upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed by No. 15 Norfolk State.
Haith was named Big 12 Coach of the Year and AP National Coach of the Year despite the upset loss.
He then joined Penny Hardaway's staff at Memphis for the 2022-23 season, helping lead the Tigers to a 26-8 record and a AAC Tournament title.