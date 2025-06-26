Jay Bilas Mocks Tre Johnson's Questionable NBA Draft Outfit
Tre Johnson was selected by the Washington Wizards last night with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Despite the high selection, Johnson seemingly drew more attention to his fashion sense than his NBA destination, dressing in an outfit that one ESPN analyst said resembled a rock legend.
Johnson, wearing a suit jacket, shorts and high white socks, caught the attention of one of ESPN's top college basketball analysts, Jay Bilas. Bilas, who was providing commentary on the draft throughout the night, offered analysis on Tre Johnson's clothing, saying he reminded him of AC/DC frontman Angus Young.
"Look at that suit. … Up top, he looks like a banker,” Bilas said, according to On3. “Down low, he’s like a guitarist for AC/DC."
Angus Young is not only famous for his skill on the guitar, but his iconic outfits, often dressing as a schoolboy, even into his seventies.
Tre Johnson was dynamic on the court for the Texas Longhorns
Though his fashion choices may be questionable, one thing that did not come into question about Johnson last night is the skill he is expected to bring to the Wizards. This season, Johnson had one of the best freshman campaigns on the court for Texas basketball since the Longhorns were home to NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
At the end of the 2024-25 season, Johnson averaged 19.9 points per game, leading the SEC as a freshman, and was often regarded as one of the nation's elite playmakers. Though Texas may have struggled throughout the season as a team, Johnson was a constant positive for the Longhorns on the court.
Johnson now joins a Wizards team in need of some help on the offensive side of the ball. The Wizards at the end of this past season had the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 18-64, and recorded their fourth consecutive season in the bottom five of the conference standings. Washington was also bottom five in the NBA in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and points per game, according to NBA.com.
There is upside, though, for this Wizards team, now having had back-to-back drafts with possible difference makers joining the roster. In last year's NBA draft, Washington selected center Alex Starr. According to Statmuse, Starr averaged 13.0 points per game in 2024-25, second only to Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle with the San Antonio Spurs.
Now having added Johnson to the roster, the future is looking much brighter for a struggling Washington franchise that hopes to bounce back. If Johnson can continue the success he had with the Longhorns and continue to be an incredible playmaker on the court, it may only be a matter of time until he is the next NBA superstar from Texas.