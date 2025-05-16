Report: Texas Basketball Sets Matchup for Home Opener
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team has reportedly set its matchup for the 2025-26 home opener.
Per reports from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Texas will play its first home game of the season against the Lafayette Leopards of the Patriot League on Nov. 8.
Lafayette finished last season with a 13-20 record. Their most notable non-conference game was against Villanova in a 75-63 loss in the season opener.
Texas' non-conference schedule continues to take shape. The Longhorns will play the Duke Blue Devils in Charlotte on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in what will likely be the season opener for both teams.
Additionally, Texas is set to play in the Maui Invitational beginning on Nov. 24. The eight-team field also includes N.C. State, Boise State, Arizona State, USC, Washington State, Seton Hall and Chaminade (Division II).
Texas will also play the UConn Huskies in Storrs on Dec. 12.
Miller has nearly completed his roster for the 2025-26 season. Texas secured transfer commitments from St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis, Xavier forward Lassina Traore, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Xavier forward Dailyn Swain along with the roster retentions of guards Chendall Weaver, Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope and forward Nic Codie.
Miller has been open about his emphasis on developing players so that they can forge themselves a path to the NBA. Texas no longer has NBA-ready talent following the departure of Tre Johnson but the roster is still a talented bunch that can certainly improve upon last year's performance.
"Players have to improve. They have to grow," Miller said. "They have to get better, and when you're in charge or a part of that type of program, we're going to bring that same type of staff and know-how here to Texas, so that it's not only recruiting great talent, but it's making sure that they develop in the proper way so that one day they can become an NBA player."