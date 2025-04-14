Texas Longhorns Add Another Transfer Portal Commitment
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have added another commitment out of the transfer portal, this time it's Lovisa Asbrink Hose, a 6-foot-6 freshman from Florida Atlantic University. This is the second commitment for head coach Vic Schaefer out of the transfer portal, following Arizona's Breya Cunningham.
Asbrink Hose, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, averaged 3.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for the Owls. The 6'6 center brings more height to the Texas lineup, which saw the departure of Taylor Jones and Abbie Boutilier.
The Longhorns are reloading in the post, already bringing in Cunningham, a 6-4 center. Kyla Oldacre is also returning for the Longhorns but is not a true center like Cunningham and Asbrink Hose.
Asbrink Hose is joining a veteran Texas squad and one that is returning lots of depth. The Longhorns have only lost four players so far this offseason, and Jones and Shay Holle are out of eligibility. Boutilier and junior guard Jordana Codio have entered the transfer portal, but the Longhorns are returning a heavy veteran presence.
Senior point guard Rori Harmon announced her return for her fifth year, and after leading Texas to its first Final Four in 22 years, she is hungry for more. Sophomore Madison Booker, who won back-to-back conference Player of the Year Awards in both the Big 12 and SEC is returning for her third year.
Laila Phelia is returning at guard and adds depth to an already stacked Texas lineup, and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, who moved into a starting role midway through the season is also returning.
Freshman Bryanna Preston and Jordan Lee are also a key part of this team and will be a guide for the new freshman. The Longhorns also have five-star Aaliyah Crump coming to campus, who will be a key guard.
Now, for Schaefer, he likely has a complete roster going into next season, as he is eager to get back to work and bring Texas not only back to the Final Four stage, but take them a step further and get the Longhorns back to the National Championship.
Lovisa Asbrink Hose will come to Austin with no Power-Four experience, but Schaefer is known for his development and with his traditional dribble-drive offense, Hose will have the chance to shine in the post.