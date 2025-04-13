Arizona Transfer Forward Commits to Texas Longhorns
Following its first Final Four run since 2003, Texas women's basketball landed its first transfer of the offseason.
Former Arizona Wildcats forward Breya Cunningham announced her commitment to Texas on Saturday through a social media post. The 6-4 sophomore averaged 11 points per game and seven rebounds per game in her second season in Tucson.
With two years of eligibility left, Cunningham could fill the gap left by fellow forward Taylor Jones, described by head coach Vic Schaefer as one half of his "two-headed monsters." The term refers to Jones and center Kyla Oldacre, who usually alternate as the big player.
Arizona is currently going through a head coaching swap, as Becky Burke replaces Adia Barnes. Burke announced she would reach out to Arizona players who entered the transfer portal before the coaching change, but had no luck with Cunningham.
In the 2024-25 season, the Longhorns posted a 35-4 overall record, 15-1 in the SEC regular season. Arizona, on the other hand, went 19-14 overall with a 10-8 record in the Big 12.
Cunningham started 64 of 66 games played for the Wildcats. Despite solid performances on the court, she got into foul trouble, resulting in multiple minutes on the bench. Schaefer has been outspoken about foul trouble among bigs, especially when it came to 6-foot-6 Oldacre.
Texas lost two seniors in Jones and fifth-year Shay Holle. Senior guard Rori Harmon announced she would be returning for a fifth year, while senior forward Aaliyah Moore has yet to announce her decision, but has a medical redshirt year left and missed the deadline to declare for the WNBA Draft. Junior guard Jordana Codio and sophomore center Abbie Boutlier have been the only two to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.